News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Fieldscale is exhibiting at Display Week 2017
Simulation software company Fieldscale is exhibiting at Display Week 2017
Fieldscale SENSE live Demo
Our experts will be there to demonstrate our powerful Simulation App, Fieldscale SENSE. SENSE is the new modeling and simulation tool, exclusively for touchscreen design. Take the chance to ask all your questions and see how SENSE fits with your new product development process. With a wide variety of fully parametrized predefined electrode patterns, like diamond or Manhattan, SENSE can provide insights on touch sensor performance. You can check the performance of your own custom patterns of any material (i.e. ITO or metal mesh) and of any shape through an intuitive import CAD file process. You can check the behavior of your design and its compatibility with the controller through an automated parametric study including hundreds of different positions of a bare or gloved finger.
Until then, read more about SENSE new features, or check out various use cases on how to optimize your own touchscreen products at Fieldscale.com.
Fieldscale SENSE 3 Sneak Peak
Be the first to take a sneak peak of our new version, Fieldscale SENSE 3, with an improved user interface and new features. SENSE 3 performs parametric analysis for any geometrical or material parameters. You can now import and simulate your entire customized touch sensor model as it is, including traces.
Get free entrance at Display Week by registering here: http://displayweek.org/
with our discount code: 4nfLSxpk
See you there!
Media Contact
Vasso Kalaitzidou
COO and Marketing Director
vasso@fieldscale.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 04, 2017