Simulation software company Fieldscale is exhibiting at Display Week 2017

-- We are pleased to announce that Fieldscale is exhibiting at Display Week 2017 in Los Angeles, California on 21-26 May. Come meet us at booth #1045 at Los Angeles Convention Center to discuss the latest trends of the touchscreen industry. Get familiar with our Simulation Apps, our powerful productivity tools and learn how you can make the most of your new product development process.Our experts will be there to demonstrate our powerful Simulation App, Fieldscale SENSE. SENSE is the new modeling and simulation tool, exclusively for touchscreen design. Take the chance to ask all your questions and see how SENSE fits with your new product development process. With a wide variety of fully parametrized predefined electrode patterns, like diamond or Manhattan, SENSE can provide insights on touch sensor performance. You can check the performance of your own custom patterns of any material (i.e. ITO or metal mesh) and of any shape through an intuitive import CAD file process. You can check the behavior of your design and its compatibility with the controller through an automated parametric study including hundreds of different positions of a bare or gloved finger.Until then, read more about SENSE new features, or check out various use cases on how to optimize your own touchscreen products at Fieldscale.com.Be the first to take a sneak peak of our new version, Fieldscale SENSE 3, with an improved user interface and new features. SENSE 3 performs parametric analysis for any geometrical or material parameters. You can now import and simulate your entire customized touch sensor model as it is, including traces.Get free entrance at Display Week by registering here: http://displayweek.org/ 2017/Attendee/ Registration.aspx with our discount code:See you there!