Simulation company Fieldscale receives award at Innovation and Technology Competition
The competition is organized since 2010 under the roof of the NBG Business Seeds program, and it aims to foster an innovation culture in Greece, especially amongst young people, by bringing out and promoting original ideas. This year's competition was focused on three topics: E-business, Environment and Technology, Culture and Technology. Fieldscale won 2nd place among 713 participants and 401 innovative ideas. Participants were reviewed by a committee consisting of academics from the 8 biggest universities in Greece, regarding the innovation, implementation, scope and sustainability of their ideas. Vasso Kalaitzidou, COO and Marketing Director of Fieldscale, who traveled to Athens to receive the prize of 10,000€ said: "We are very happy to have won among so many great ideas. This prize reflects our team's hard work and efforts for the last 3 years, to create original, highly innovative products and services for our customers. I, personally, am very proud to be a part of this amazing team. We are always ready for the next challenge". The award ceremony took place on Monday, 29th May 2017, and Fieldscale was one of the 10 ideas that received a monetary award.
In collaboration with the 8 universities and other international organizations, NBG provides mentoring and financing services, in order to promote and bolster the innovation culture in Greece.
About Fieldscale
Fieldscale is a simulation software provider that utilizes parallelized algorithms integrated within a simple, intuitive user environment to support the effortless design of great products. Founded in 2015 and based in Thessaloniki, Greece, Fieldscale offers state-of-the-
About the 7th Innovation & Technology Competition
National Bank of Greece and its i-bank electronic banking services organized the 7th "Innovation & Technology" Competition, a new competition to elicit and reward original ideas based on new technologies and to promote innovation in Greece. The competition aims at reinforcing and supporting creativity, especially amongst young people, as well as at fostering a culture of innovation. The competition's scope is defined by the following topics: E-business, Environment and Technology, Culture and Technology.
About NBG Business Seeds
NBG Business Seeds is an integrated program designed to foster innovative and export-oriented entrepreneurship. NBG Business Seeds includes actions that aim at showcasing innovative ideas and projects, training and mentoring young entrepreneurs, and providing infrastructures, networking and financing. Once the annual competition "Innovation & Technology" is over and the awards given, NBG supports the implementation of selected proposals that are distinguished. Find out more at www.nbg.gr/en/
