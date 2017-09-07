Country(s)
60 Year Old CEO Challenges The Himalayas
First Drum Films Begins the Shooting of a Motorcycle Documentary
"It's part travel log, part journalism, part documentary,"
The route, which is subject to change, is currently scheduled to be:
Bangalore > Hyderabad > Nagpur > Jhansi > Agra > Delhi > Chandigarh > Manali > Keylong > Sarchu (or Pang) > Leh. Expected arrive in Leh is on or about the 17th of September.
At Leh they will spend a few days conducting interviews with locals, taking photos and video footage to capture the history, culture and lifestyles. It is a place out of time, rich in tradition, with spectacular views.
They then ride through the rugged terrain of the various passes en route to Khardung La (the highest motor-able road in the world at 18, 380 feet) and onto the Nubra Valley.
Can the elder rider withstand the endurance test confronting him? Can the two navigate the recently reported landslides and water hazards awaiting them?
Mr. Dugan said, "This is my time to do this. I don't how many more years I'll be able to endure such a rigorous journey. And it will be a good precursor to our intended plans to ride across Asia in 2018 for the Ride of Your Life web series. I'm certainly excited about it, and I hope we can bring a great story to life; an investigative story about people we meet along the way that makes it about more than just us and much more than just ride footage."
Asked if he thought the ride would go smoothly as planned, rider Nihanth Kandimalla simply shrugged, and said, "Maybe," then continued, "This is an adventure, so we didn't plan it to the final detail. Based on what occurs along the way we may veer off track and change course, or stay longer or shorter than expected in a given place. We'll have to see how it all unfolds, and that's what should make it interesting."
They'll be posting their daily progress, photos, video clips, and announcements to Facebook, Google Plus, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter, sometimes Linkedin, and they invite anyone who wants to meet up (for an on camera moment, or just to hang out), or ride along with them, to contact them through one of those platforms. (you can find them on their website at rideofyourlife.in)
Other locations intended to be explored on this journey includes, in no particular order, Zanskar Virgin Valley and a visit to the Zanskar Monastery (that is embedded into the cliffs of the mountain); Lachung Valley, Tishta, and Tsomoriri Lake, among others.
Before exiting the Himalayas they will also attempt to travel near the disputed LOC (line of control) in Kashmir, if permission can be obtained. Then it's south to Mumbai, and down the western coastline to south Goa for a a few days of sun and surf -- and according to Mr. Dugan, Margaritas -- to relax and recoup.
The documentary is slated for an internationally-
