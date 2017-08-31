News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Conosco: 15 years of going beyond IT
In 2002, Conosco's founders (who are still directors today), began with a vision of how IT support could be so much more than reactive problem-solving. Dissatisfied with the break-fix approach to IT support at the time, they decided to form their own company and became one of the first to offer fixed-price IT support, aligning their clients' interests with their own. Along with proactive maintenance and monitoring, Conosco also focus on building strategy into everything they do.
One of Conosco's first clients was Anya Hindmarch, and the global fashion brand is still a client to this day. Anya Hindmarch Operations and IT Director Dan Orteu says: "We've worked closely with the team at Conosco for 15 years. In the course of our work with Conosco they have become a key strategic partner and we cannot imagine being without their guidance and support."
Conosco MD (and founder) Max Mlinaric says: "Our business has evolved and grown over the last 15 years, but our focus on providing strategic technology support has remained consistent. Our latest offering is our Conosco Advantage consulting service, which applies our technological expertise to in-depth business insight, giving our clients the competitive advantage they need to succeed in today's technological environment."
Birthday offer: 15 hours for the price of none
For 15 years, Conosco have been helping clients increase business profitability and productivity with comprehensive technical support, services and consultancy. To celebrate, they are offering new clients 15 hours of their time for free. Sign up by 31 December 2017 to take your technology 'beyond IT'.*
Conosco's journey so far
2002: Conosco launched its service, combining technology strategy and support.
2004: Fixed price Managed Computing (http://www.conosco.com/
2005: Introduced a dedicated proactive monitoring (http://www.conosco.com/
2009: Opened offices in Sydney, bringing the strategic approach to the Australian market.
2010: Added true 24/7 support to their service, meaning engineers test, review and refine around the clock.
2011: Firmly established an international presence, opening offices in South Africa. (http://www.conosco.com/
2016: Gave an official name to the high-level consultancy service, Conosco Advantage (http://www.conosco.com/
2017: Celebrated 15 years and became ISO27001:2013 certified.
*Terms and conditions apply.
About Conosco:
Conosco provides outsourced technology support, services and strategy to UK-based businesses. The company prides itself as a leader in the revolution of IT, in which technology support needs to meet businesses intelligence. Conosco believe that technology belongs in the boardroom, and all their services are delivered with business goals in mind.
conosco.com
Contact
Shea Karssing
***@conosco.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse