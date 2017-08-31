News By Tag
Honeymoons Around the World with Fleewinter
Fleewinter has dozens of ideas when it comes to honeymoons around the world. Here are some suggestions from their highly knowledgeable team of destination expert!
Here are just some of the team's inspirational ideas and recommendations, for holidays that would be perfect for that dream honeymoon...
The tropical island of Mauritius, located in the Indian Ocean, is perfect for newlyweds. But it's not just for flopping; trek through lush rainforest, sail to neighbouring islands, swim with dolphins and snorkel among the colourful coral reefs. Fleewinter recommends Paradise Cove, a 5-star boutique resort on the North coast. Prices start at £1,634 per person based on 7 nights on half board basis, including nonstop flights from London to Mauritius. Also includes numerous special honeymoon add-ons (couples massage, candlelight dinner, sparkling wine, etc.).
Greek Island Sailing: Spend your honeymoon sailing around the Ionian islands in a luxurious 54ft yacht. Enjoy a G&T and watch the world go by whilst your skipper takes the wheel, and your chef prepares lunch! Based in Corfu, Fleewinter has three different options with a week costing from £3185 pp for exclusive use on a half board basis, airport transfers, chef and skipper (the boats sleep up to 10 people so friends can also come along).
Coastal Morocco: Honeymoons needn't break the bank and when it comes to luxury on a budget, look to the Rebali Riads in the village of Sidi Kaouki, 20 minutes south of Essaouira on the coast of Morocco. There are plenty of things to do (apart from the obvious!) including camel safaris, Berber village lunches, mule rides and cooking demos. The complex also has a private hammam, swimming pools and a tennis court. A week's stay in a private villa costs from £575 pp, on a B&B basis and including airport transfers.
The Andaman Islands in India's Bay of Bengal is one of the world's best kept secrets. Visitors can expect to stumble across stunning beaches fringed with tropical jungle, crystal clear waters for world class diving, and the perfect climate for warm sunny days and balmy evenings. Fleewinter has a number of options including the 11-day 'Experience the Andaman Islands' itinerary which starts from £1300 per person, which includes regional flights, transfers and 10 nights' B&B (including two nights on mainland India). International flights extra (approx. £600).
The island of Bermuda may be tiny, but it packs a punch. With a remote location in the vast Atlantic Ocean, its unique culture combines the country's own rich heritage with quaint English traditions, laid-back tropical island vibes and a big pinch of American influence. This, along with incredible wildlife, varied water sports and a spectacular coastline of hidden coves, shallow bays, pink sand and unbelievably clear turquoise waters, makes for a wonderful honeymoon destination for both relaxation and exploring. Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa is a child free resort, located on a secluded peninsula with a week's B&B from £1992 per person. Flights extra.
Call 020 7112 0019 (www.fleewinter.com).
