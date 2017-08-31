Global Organic Lemon Market – Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017-2025

 
Industry News





Spread the Word
BELFAST, England - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- IndexBox has just published a new report "U.S. Organic Lemon Market. Analysis and Forecast To 2025". ( http://www.indexbox.co.uk/store/us-organic-lemon-market-analysis-and-forecast-to-2020/ )

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the u.s. Organic lemon market. It presents the latest data of the market size and volume, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and turnover in the industry. The forecast reveals market prospects to 2025.

Countries coverage: the u.s.

Product coverage:
Organic lemons

Data coverage:
- market value
- volume and dynamics of production
- key market players and their profiles
- volume and dynamics of exports/imports
- producer prices, import/export prices
- forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term
- per capita consumption

Reasons to buy this report:
- take advantage of the latest data;
- find deeper insights into current market developments;
- discover vital success factors affecting the market.

Table of contents

1. Introduction
1.1 report description
1.2 research methodology
1.3 glossary and specific terms

2. Executive summary
2.1 key findings
2.2 market trends

3. Market overview
3.1 market volume and value
3.2 market structure
3.3 trade balance
3.4 per capita consumption
3.5 market forecast to 2025
3.6 market environment outlook

4. Organic market overview
4.1 organic market trends
4.2 organic grapefruit supply
4.3 organic grapefruit production
4.3.1 production: organic vs. Conventional
4.3.2 organic production by state
4.4 organic grapefruit exports
4.4.1 exports: organic vs. Conventional
4.4.2 organic grapefruit exports by country
4.4.4 organic grapefruit export prices by country
4.5 regulation on the organic market
4.5.1 organic grapefruit distribution
4.5.2 organic grapefruit sertification
4.6 organic grapefruit retail prices
4.6.1 retail prices: organic vs. Conventional
4.6.2 organic grapefruit retail prices by district
4.7.1 development of the u.s. Organic market
4.7.2 potential development of the organic grapefruit market

5. Domestic production
5.1 production, harvested area and yield from 2007-2015
5.2 production, area harvested and yied by state

6. Imports
6.1 imports from 2007-2015
6.2 imports by country
6.3 import prices by country

7. Exports
7.1 exports from 2007-2015
7.2 exports by country
7.3 export prices by country

8. Prices and price development
8.1 producer prices
8.2 producer prices index
8.3 retail prices
8.4 retail prices index

Download a free sample of the report now!
Http://www.indexbox.co.uk/store/us-organic-lemon-market-analysis-and-forecast-to-2020/

Source:
Email:***@indexbox.co.uk Email Verified
