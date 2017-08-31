Global Organic Lemon Market – Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017-2025

Spread the Word

-- IndexBox has just published a new report "U.S. Organic Lemon Market. Analysis and Forecast To 2025". ( http://www.indexbox.co.uk/store/us-organic-lemon-market-analysis-and-forecast-to-2020/ )This report provides an in-depth analysis of the u.s. Organic lemon market. It presents the latest data of the market size and volume, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and turnover in the industry. The forecast reveals market prospects to 2025.Countries coverage: the u.s.Product coverage:Organic lemonsData coverage:- market value- volume and dynamics of production- key market players and their profiles- volume and dynamics of exports/imports- producer prices, import/export prices- forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term- per capita consumptionReasons to buy this report:- take advantage of the latest data;- find deeper insights into current market developments;- discover vital success factors affecting the market.Table of contents1. Introduction1.1 report description1.2 research methodology1.3 glossary and specific terms2. Executive summary2.1 key findings2.2 market trends3. Market overview3.1 market volume and value3.2 market structure3.3 trade balance3.4 per capita consumption3.5 market forecast to 20253.6 market environment outlook4. Organic market overview4.1 organic market trends4.2 organic grapefruit supply4.3 organic grapefruit production4.3.1 production: organic vs. Conventional4.3.2 organic production by state4.4 organic grapefruit exports4.4.1 exports: organic vs. Conventional4.4.2 organic grapefruit exports by country4.4.4 organic grapefruit export prices by country4.5 regulation on the organic market4.5.1 organic grapefruit distribution4.5.2 organic grapefruit sertification4.6 organic grapefruit retail prices4.6.1 retail prices: organic vs. Conventional4.6.2 organic grapefruit retail prices by district4.7.1 development of the u.s. Organic market4.7.2 potential development of the organic grapefruit market5. Domestic production5.1 production, harvested area and yield from 2007-20155.2 production, area harvested and yied by state6. Imports6.1 imports from 2007-20156.2 imports by country6.3 import prices by country7. Exports7.1 exports from 2007-20157.2 exports by country7.3 export prices by country8. Prices and price development8.1 producer prices8.2 producer prices index8.3 retail prices8.4 retail prices indexDownload a free sample of the report now!Http://www.indexbox.co.uk/store/us-organic-lemon-market-analysis-and-forecast-to-2020/