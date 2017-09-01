News By Tag
U.S. Corrugated And Solid Fiber Box Market. Analysis And Forecast to 2025
The report provides on an in-depth survey of the U.S. corrugated and solid fiber box market. It presents the latest data of the market size and volume, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and turnover in the industry. In addition, the report contains insightful information about the industry, including industry life cycle, business locations, productivity, employment and many other crucial aspects. The Company Profiles section contains existing data on the biggest players in the industry.
Countries coverage: the U.S.
Product coverage:
Corrugated and solid fiber boxes, including pallets
Abstract:
In 2015, the value of corrugated and solid fiber box production in the U.S. amounted to $37.0B, moving up by +2.0% against the previous year level. Overall, the U.S. corrugated and solid fiber box output pursued a pronounced growth from 2007 to 2015. The total output figures increased at an average annual rate of +2.3%. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticable fluctuations throughout the analyzed period. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010, when the output figure increased by +8% from the previous year level. Over the period under review, the total value of corrugated and solid fiber box shipments reached its maximum level in 2015, and is likely to continue its growth in the immediate term.
@ Download U.S. Corrugated And Solid Fiber Box Market Report Sample:
http://www.indexbox.co.uk/
Companies mentioned:
Greif,
Great Northern Corporation,
Amcor Packaging (usa),
Liberty Diversified International,
Tim-Bar Corporation,
Smurfit Kappa Orange County,
Paperworks Industries,
Royal Box Group,
Age Industries,
Advance Packaging Corporation,
Southland Container Corporation,
Tharco Container,
Packaging Unlimited,
Connecticut Container Corp.,
Fruit Growers Supply Company,
Corrugados De Baja California,
Color-Box,
Buckeye Corrugated,
Stronghaven,
Inland Paperboard and Packaging,
Temple-Inland,
Kapstone Container Corporation,
Tharco Holdings,
Jet Corr,
Westrock Rkt Company,
Box USA Manufacturing Group of Georgia,
Supplyone Holdings Company,
Schwarz Partners Packaging,
Menasha Packaging Company,
Rand-Whitney Group,
Kraft Group
Data coverage:
• Corrugated and solid fiber box market size;
• Corrugated and solid fiber box production, value of shipments;
• Key market players and their profiles;
• Exports, imports and trade balance;
• Import and export prices;
• Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term;
• Key industry statistics;
• Life cycle of the corrugated and solid fiber box industry;
• Number of establishments and their locations;
• Employment data;
• Corrugated and solid fiber box industry productivity.
Source: http://www.indexbox.co.uk/
