Cycling KPI Metrics Enhance Free Power Plant Cycling Causality Software
Key power plant KPI metrics to track power plant cycling trends and intensity are now available.
RI proposes two dynamic metrics, using available data, to make a determination of increasing cycling activity. The two metrics are power plant "movement" and "movement intensity." Movement is the sum of all changes in power production and is used to define a plant cycling trend – increasing or decreasing. While movement intensity is movement related to generation and defines how hard a plant is being cycled - low to vigorous.
"Defining and using KPI metrics is a common performance improvement technique and RI has developed two powerful KPI metrics with which to track power plant cycling." said James R. Schetter, President of Renewable Impacts LLC. Mr. Schetter added, "These metrics, calculated by our free software, are able to measure the level and intensity of cycling allowing plant owners and operators a basis to assess cycling impacts. To highlight our release of eRECC Lite 2.1 and the new cycling KPIs, RI is waiving our normal web download fee for a limited time."
eRECC Lite 2.1 is a simplified version of the full-featured cycling causality model developed by RI to analyze over 100 fossil-fueled power plants in the CAISO balancing authority. The new model is a fully functioning analysis tool intended to assist policy makers evaluating the causality or cause and effect of power plant cycling. RI offers comprehensive eRECC training to support customer expansion and customization of the model.
RI's eRECC standard training service is available in the US and is designed to privately train individuals or enterprise teams of up to 10. In addition to the standard training session, these packages include phone/e-mail training support and RI's validation data set to help customers test their eRECC customized models. Additional information on the RI free software can be found at: http://www.renewableimpacts.com/
About Renewable Impacts LLC
Renewable Impacts is an energy information company in Littleton, CO leading the way in power plant cycling causality research, reporting and software. The company's cycling causality impact products provide customers with analytic electric system analysis and competitive intelligence. Renewable Impacts was founded by James R. Schetter, an accomplished and published energy professional with a 40 year history of utilizing strong analytic and interpersonal skills to evaluate energy impacts in the utility sector.
James R Schetter (President)
Renewable Impacts LLC
303-726-4828
renewableimpacts@
