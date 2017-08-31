News By Tag
Career Step Adds West Texas A&M University as Academic Partner
West Texas A&M University joins Career Step's network of over 150 academic partners.
"West Texas A&M University strives to offer their community the best education programs with the goal of helping individuals quickly gain the skills they need to be well prepared to enter the workforce," said Glade Tidwell, Career Step Vice President of Academic Partnerships. "We are excited to partner with them as they work to make a difference in the lives of their community members."
West Texas A&M University joins more than 150 other educational institutions in Career Step's network of academic partners. This network includes University of Central Missouri, Cal State San Bernardino and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee among many others.
The new partnership adds several Career Step courses to West Texas A&M's catalog. The new courses include Healthcare IT, Medical Office Manager, Professional Medical Coding and Billing with PCS, Medical Transcription and Editing, Medical Administrative Assistant with EHR, Computer Technician, Veterinary Assistant, Pharmacy Technician, Executive Assistant, Medical Assistant, Medical Billing, Veterinary Office Manager, and Inpatient Auditing. These programs are all designed to help students gain the career skills they need to start working in their chosen field or advance their careers in a year or less.
"We are excited to offer these new, online programs to provide more opportunities for career training," said Tracy Shea, Training Coordinator at West Texas A&M University. "With the rapid growth of the healthcare industry, we feel these programs are an excellent fit for our community, and the short-term nature of the training makes it a great fit for those looking to get into the workforce quickly."
Career Step has partnered with higher learning institutions for more than a decade to offer its industry-leading career training courses through schools' continuing education departments. These partnerships provide the institutions with a turnkey solution to prepare more students for successful careers.
More information about Career Step's partnership with West Texas A&M University is available at CareerStep.com/
About Career Step
Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers as well as more than 100,000 healthcare professionals through its various continuing education courses. More than 150 colleges and universities nationwide have partnered with Career Step, and the company provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation. Career Step is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and driving business results through education. More information can be found at www.careerstep.com (http://www.careerstep.com/?
