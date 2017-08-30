News By Tag
Adelphi University Names James Perrino as the Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration
In making the appointment, Christine M. Riordan, Ph.D., president of Adelphi University said, "Jim is recognized as a top financial leader with outstanding fiscal management and asset management skills. He will serve Adelphi University well, as we continue to grow our academic offerings, operation and reputation."
In the restructuring, the position realigns several existing units – including business services, facilities, public safety, human resources, employee relations and finance into two divisions: finance and administration. Robert DeCarlo will be the chief financial officer (planning and budgeting, investments, real estate, business services and head up the division of finance) and Gene Palma will be the chief administrative officer and head up the division of administration (facilities, public safety, auxiliary services, policy and compliance, records management).
In addition to these functions, Perrino will work with Palma to oversee two new councils: The Operational Excellence Council and Risk Management Council. With Perrino's strong expertise in these two areas, Adelphi will implement best practices in cost effectiveness, improve efficiency, engage in risk mitigation, and promote innovation and transparency in all university functions and departments.
Perrino will also be working closely with Adelphi's various external constituencies and partners, as well as governmental and community organizations particularly on items related to financial, operational, human resource and capital matters.
He is a CPA with more than three decades of experience, working with not-for-profit and higher education organizations in the areas of finance, audit, strategy, operations and technology. Prior to Adelphi, Perrino was at CohnReznick, where he was a partner serving in its Not-for-Profit and Education Industry Practice. His previous clients include UNICEF, The City University of New York, The Rockefeller University, Fordham University, Long Island University, Pratt Institute, Iona College, the Fashion Institute of Technology, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and New York Botanical Garden, among many others.
Earlier in his career, Perrino served as the senior vice president for finance and administration at St. John's University. In that role, he was responsible for managing the operations of business affairs, facilities management, enrollment management and internal audit. He also was a partner with KPMG for many years.
Perrino holds a B.B.A. in accounting from Boston University. He grew up on Long Island and is very familiar with Adelphi.
For more information about Adelphi University, visit adelphi.edu.
About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.
Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Business and Education Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.
Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves over 7,900 students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—
More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.
Kali Chan
***@adelphi.edu
