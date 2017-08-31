News By Tag
Merchants paid via email with 3Delta Systems' Secure PayLink
Secure payment link means faster, more reliable payments to suppliers
With today's launch of the Secure PayLink, merchants using 3DSI's payment gateway can create a transaction as they normally would, but omit payment details and simply send their customer an email link for payment. The link directs the customer to a secure web page to safely enter their card information for payment.
"This is a way for merchants to avoid touching a customer's card data — so, no mistakes made over the phone, no faxes on someone's desk, no sticky-notes lying around with card numbers scribbled on them," said Tre Cage, 3DSI's chief operating officer.
"This puts more secure payments within the reach of any business, large or small, without the need for an e-commerce website," Cage said. "And it plays to 3Delta's core value of simplifying the payments process."
The Secure PayLink via email gives a merchant's customers a simple way to pay the invoice immediately upon receipt, meaning less hassle for them and, in all likelihood, quicker payments to the merchant. The link is accessible through 3DSI's high-performance payment gateway, Payment WorkSuite. Existing users of Payment WorkSuite's virtual gateway can access the Secure PayLink practically immediately and without integration, just by signing up for the service.
Payment WorkSuite is used by thousands of merchants to process more than 25 million transactions annually in business-to-
Merchants curious to learn more about Payment WorkSuite and the Secure PayLink can do so at www.3dsi.com/
About 3Delta Systems
3Delta Systems Inc., based in Chantilly, Virginia, is an innovative payment solutions company and a pioneer in safeguarding confidential payment data. Our Internet-based systems for processing credit cards and purchase cards deliver peace of mind to enterprise, B2B, B2C, B2G and e-commerce customers by increasing their productivity, cutting operating costs, lowering business risk and strengthening security. 3DSI's complete suite of payment solutions are designed from the ground up to be scalable, easy to implement and conform with PCI Data Security Standard best practices so that merchants and buyers can manage, authorize and settle card transactions in real time. 3DSI's payment systems can process transactions in more than 100 currencies and settle in 12 of them. 3DSI processes an average of more than 2 million transactions per month for more than 19,000 merchant accounts and 21,000 users who handle corporate and e-commerce payments. For more information, visit www.3DSI.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
Kevin Woods
***@aocsolutions.com
