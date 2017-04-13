News By Tag
3 Delta Systems launches interactive Level-3 savings calculator
B2B/B2G suppliers to gain easy insight into savings on card transaction fees
The new Level-3 Savings Calculator helps take some of the mystery out of Level-3 processing, which allows B2B and B2G merchants to pay lower interchange rates with Visa and MasterCard transactions. The interactive calculator lets merchants select and modify their processing options and see potential savings in real time.
"We've long been the payment industry's go-to solution for helping companies realize savings with Level-3 processing,"
"That's what the Level-3 calculator will help them understand,"
Reaping Level-3 savings can be as simple as submitting corporate card and payment card (or P-card) transactions with extended information such as product quantity and description — so long as a merchant's payment system is equipped to pass this extended data to the processor. Conveying Level-3 information provides a significant financial opportunity for merchants. Even just one large P-card transaction per year can justify the investment.
3DSI built its secure, PCI-compliant payment gateway, Payment WorkSuite, with Level-3 data capability in mind. It's an out-of-the-box money-saving feature for our customers.
Merchants curious to learn more about Level-3 data and try the free calculator can do so at https://www.3dsi.com/
About 3Delta Systems
3Delta Systems Inc., based in Chantilly, Virginia, is an innovative payment solutions company and a pioneer in safeguarding confidential payment data. Our Internet-based systems for processing credit cards and purchase cards deliver peace of mind to enterprise, B2B, B2C, B2G and e-commerce customers by increasing their productivity, cutting operating costs, lowering business risk and strengthening security. 3DSI's complete suite of payment solutions are designed from the ground up to be scalable, easy to implement and conform with PCI Data Security Standard best practices so that merchants and buyers can manage, authorize and settle card transactions in real time. 3DSI's payment systems can process transactions in more than 100 currencies and settle in 12 of them. 3DSI processes an average of more than 2 million transactions per month for more than 19,000 merchant accounts and 21,000 users who handle corporate and e-commerce payments. For more information, visit 3DSI.com.
Contact
Kevin Woods
***@aocsolutions.com
