News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Independent Hip Hop Label Comes Out The Gate Strong
100 Keys Entertainment debut single receives impressive New York Co-sign
Coming out the gate strong "!00 Keys" is currently garnering major radio spins such as Hot 97s DJ Funk Master Flex's Mix show as well as Power 105.1's DJ Self mix show. In addition "100 Keys" has been added to multiple blogs and hip hop websites such as Thisis50.com as well as several high profile playlists including Funkmaster Flex's own Playlist.
Although 100 Keys entertainment was founded in the world famous Marcy Projects the label has a deep roster of talented artists from all over the country including New York, New Jersey and North Carolina. The people should look forward to a diverse range of styles and sounds on the forthcoming full length album, entitled "Money Over Fame" coming soon.
Follow:
Twitter: @100keysent
Instagram: @100keysent
Press: Info@LBConsultation.com
Booking: 100Keys@AosEntertainment.com
Contact
Timothy Crosby
***@lbconsultation.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 05, 2017