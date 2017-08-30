News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Studica Partners with UTeachEngineering to Support the Engineer Your World Program
Innovative and student-centered, Engineer Your World is a unique high school curriculum that has grown from a pilot offering in seven schools in Texas to over 200 schools in 24 states. Many programs claim to engage students with project based-learning techniques, but this program takes it a step further. By creating an authentic engineering experience, it exposes students to what engineering is, what engineers do and the breadth of engineering processes. It is an affordable, one-year program designed to assist students in their journey to becoming resilient problem solvers. Skills learned will be applicable to a student's future in engineering, or any pathway they choose.
"We are excited to be working with Studica to provide our schools with a single source to obtain the diverse components and equipment necessary for students to answer the driving questions of each design challenge," says Theresa Dobbs, Senior Program Coordinator for UTeachEngineering. "Because we work with a wide variety of schools across the US, we needed a supplier who would be both adaptable and affordable. We are confident that Studica will meet these needs."
Studica is excited to be working with UTeachEngineering on the Engineer Your World program because it inspires students of diverse abilities, backgrounds, and interests to learn and understand an engineer's skills and habits of mind. This exciting curriculum combines cross discipline perspectives with core concepts to provide student-directed, design-based challenges that are socially relevant.
About Studica
For over 30 years, Studica has been a leading supplier of software, robotics and technology products at significant education discounts to students, teachers, faculty, and schools. Studica offers relevant solutions for STEM education, game development/
About UTeachEngineering
Engineer Your World is a product of the UTeachEngineering project at The University of Texas at Austin. Funded by the National Science Foundation's Math and Science Partnership program, UTeachEngineering has been a leading innovator in the field of secondary engineering education since 2008.For more information about UTeachEngineering and the Engineer Your World program, visit http://engineeryourworld.org/
Contact
Kristie Laettner
***@studica.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse