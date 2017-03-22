Country(s)
Industry News
Higher Education Language Learning Solutions from Rosetta Stone Now Available at Studica
"Working with Rosetta Stone is a perfect complement to Studica's mission of offering the best education technology to our customers," said Frank Nanfara, President and CEO of Studica, Inc. "Rosetta Stone offers a variety of powerful and effective solutions to help educators teach students new languages. Whether you are working with beginners, international students, English as a second language students, or more advanced language learners - Rosetta Stone will make you more successful."
Studica has been partnering with innovative companies to provide exceptional software and technology products at affordable prices to schools, educators, and students since 1985. Through this new relationship, Studica will offer Rosetta Stone's digital programs for beginner and advanced learners in higher education. These flexible solutions complement classroom instruction and provide management tools that maximize learner performance. Students attending post-secondary institutions are also eligible to purchase annual licenses at a special student discount at www.studica.com/
"Studica has been in the business of helping educators and schools connect with technology products for a long time and we're thrilled to begin this relationship,"
Additional information can be found by contacting Studica where one of its dedicated education consultants can assess learner needs and recommend the appropriate program.
About Studica
For over 30 years, Studica has been a leading supplier of software, robotics and technology products at significant education discounts to students, teachers, faculty, and schools. Studica offers relevant solutions for STEM education, game development/
