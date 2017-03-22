Higher Education Language Learning Solutions from Rosetta Stone Now Available at Studica

 

March 2017
SANBORN, N.Y. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Studica, Inc. today announced it has entered into a new relationship with Rosetta Stone Inc. to offer affordable technology-based language-learning solutions to post-secondary education institutions. Colleges and universities, along with their students and faculty, will benefit from the trusted and proven language learning programs from Rosetta Stone, as well as Studica's commitment to the education market.

"Working with Rosetta Stone is a perfect complement to Studica's mission of offering the best education technology to our customers," said Frank Nanfara, President and CEO of Studica, Inc. "Rosetta Stone offers a variety of powerful and effective solutions to help educators teach students new languages. Whether you are working with beginners, international students, English as a second language students, or more advanced language learners - Rosetta Stone will make you more successful."

Studica has been partnering with innovative companies to provide exceptional software and technology products at affordable prices to schools, educators, and students since 1985. Through this new relationship, Studica will offer Rosetta Stone's digital programs for beginner and advanced learners in higher education. These flexible solutions complement classroom instruction and provide management tools that maximize learner performance. Students attending post-secondary institutions are also eligible to purchase annual licenses at a special student discount at www.studica.com/Rosetta-Stone.

"Studica has been in the business of helping educators and schools connect with technology products for a long time and we're thrilled to begin this relationship," said Matt Hall, Vice President, Enterprise & Education, Rosetta Stone. "Educators trust Rosetta Stone to help meet their learning needs and we want to be able to reach as many students as possible to give them an advantage in today's workforce by getting them language ready."

Additional information can be found by contacting Studica where one of its dedicated education consultants can assess learner needs and recommend the appropriate program.

About Studica

For over 30 years, Studica has been a leading supplier of software, robotics and technology products at significant education discounts to students, teachers, faculty, and schools. Studica offers relevant solutions for STEM education, game development/design programs, and more. Studica also provides a wide range of products such as visualization and mechanical design software, 3D printers, DIY Robotics, Electronic hardware, curriculum-based solutions and much more.

