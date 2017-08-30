News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Titan Factory Direct Kicks Off 'Just Own It' Sales Event
This not-to-miss promotion offers buyers significant savings, special incentives and a free gift with the purchase of a new home.
The promotion runs now through Sunday September 17, 2017 and includes a free gift valued at up to $1,500. Valid on first time visits, buyers who purchase a new home (manufactured home, modular home, mobile home, pine mountain cabin or tiny home), can choose between a 6' tool shed, stainless steel appliance package or a utility setup rebate.
WHAT: 'Just Own It' Sales Event
WHEN: Tuesday Sept. 5th through Sunday Sept. 17th
WHERE: All eleven Titan Factory Direct sales centers throughout Texas and Oklahoma
With homes starting at just $25,900, buying a home has never been easier. Titan homes include open floorplans, chef-designed kitchens and luxury spa-like bathrooms. With a fully trained, professional staff, Titan Factory Direct guides buyers through the process of building and designing their dream home. Homebuyers can select the Build on your Lot program or choose a land/home package that fits their budget.
For more information on the 'Just Own It' sales event, stop by a Titan Factory Direct sales center. For a list of locations visit www.titanfactorydirect.com or call 855-550-6550.
About Titan Factory Direct
Titan Factory Direct, a factory direct builder of Champion Homes, is a full service manufactured and modular homes company. Titan will help with home site selection and assists in all phases of purchasing and building, from start to finish. Their wide selection allows buyers to search for new and used manufactured, modular and mobile homes as well as repossessions, land-home packages, commercial and oil field housing for the best price available. For more information, visit www.titanfactorydirect.com.
Media Contact
Candice San Juan
855-550-6550
***@titanfactorydirect.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse