News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Titan Factory Direct Enters Houston Market with Grand Opening Event in Willis
This weekend-long celebration is free to the public and includes incredible new home savings opportunities. Highlighting the event will be food, prizes and fun for the entire family.
Willis marks the eleventh sales location for the company, and the first in the greater Houston area. "We've had a great response from the community during our preview opening phase," says Bob Wright, General Manager for Titan Factory Direct of Willis. "This is a rapidly growing market and this new location will help us better serve our customers' needs."
WHAT: Titan Factory Direct of Willis Grand Opening Event
WHEN: Friday Feb. 10th through Sunday Feb. 12th from 8am to 6pm
WHERE: 12775 Interstate 45 N. Willis, TX 77318
Titan Factory Direct of Willis offers a wide selection of award-winning manufactured and modular new home floorplans. To RSVP for the grand opening or to schedule a VIP appointment with a professional housing consultant, call 855-550-6550 or visit www.titanfactorydirect.com.
About Titan Factory Direct
Titan Factory Direct, a factory direct builder of Champion Homes, is a full service manufactured and modular homes company. Titan will help with home site selection and assists in all phases of purchasing and building, from start to finish. Their wide selection allows buyers to search for new and used manufactured, modular and mobile homes as well as repossessions, land-home packages, commercial and oil field housing for the best price available. FOr more information, visit www.titanfactorydirect.com.
Media Contact
Candice San Juan
855-550-6550
***@titanfactorydirect.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse