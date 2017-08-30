 
Market Technologies Announces Global Partnership in Hong Kong

 
 
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Market Technologies, the company behind the world-renowned artificial intelligence trading software, VantagePoint, announces its new partnership in Hong Kong to expand international efforts.

As a global company, Market Technologies is always working on different initiatives with the goal of expanding their efforts to reach new traders in new territories all over the world. One of these initiatives includes strategic partnerships with international traders who use the VantagePoint software. Their most recent partner, Teresa Wong, has been serving technical analysts, traders and investors by providing books and international speakers to Hong Kong for over the past three decades. As a VantagePoint user and firm believer in the software's capabilities, she has made it her mission to teach other traders how to find great success with it as well.

"I am proud and honored to be given the opportunity to represent VantagePoint in Hong Kong. We have been looking for powerful software with a wide range of market coverage that utilizes Artificial Intelligence. I was greatly encouraged by a couple of long-time users of the VantagePoint software to reach out to the Company with hopes of bringing VantagePoint to Hong Kong."

The artificial intelligence capabilities of the VantagePoint software, can predict market trends with up to 86% accuracy. The patented Neural Network processes predicts market trend direction 1-3 days in advance. With this information, traders can confidently get in and out of trades at the optimal time. In May and July of this year, Teresa hosted live introduction and training seminars at the Excelsior Hotel in Hong Kong, connecting traders with everything they need to know about the VantagePoint software.

The mission of Market Technologies is to help individual traders achieve incredible trading success and live their dreams through the use of patented, artificial intelligence technologies.  This will not be the last international partnership for the software company and they will continue to honor their mission, by changing lives all over the world, one trader at a time.

For more information about Market Technologies, visit www.vantagepointsoftware.com.

About Market Technologies: Founded by Louis B. Mendelsohn in 1979, Market Technologies is an Inc. 500 company headquartered in the Tampa Bay area. It is the recognized global leader in market trend forecasting with customers in well over a hundred countries worldwide. Market Technologies develops proprietary trend forecasting and market timing technologies that utilize artificial intelligence and intermarket analysis to forecast commodity and financial markets throughout the world. These include, but are not limited to, stocks, stock indices, ETFs, energies, interest rates, currencies, metals, grains, meats, softs, and Forex, all covering more than 2600 world markets.
