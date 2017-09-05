Partnership Announced Between Actor Brandon T. Jackson & Producer/Filmmaker Sinatra Osm

Actor & Executive Producer Brandon T. Jackson, of "Tropic Thunder," and "Percy Jackson & the Olympians" Fame Partners With Producer-Filmmaker Sinatra Osm, in Atlanta, GA To Create Faith-based Films

Sinatra Osm & Brandon T. Jackson - Photo Credit- Luke Renfrow

-- Executive producer, writer, actor, and comedian, Brandon T. Jackson, has joined forces with multi-talented executive producer, writer, director, actor, composer Sinatra Onyewuchi (pseudonym Sinatra Osm), to form Verily Creative, a new production company in Atlanta, GA, that will produce wholesome faith-based content. "We've got films, TV series, cartoons and documentaries lined up that have the same heartbeat; that's Faith in God," says Osm.Jackson, known for films such as "Tropic Thunder", "Lottery Ticket" and "Roll Bounce", is represented by United Talent Agency - who also represents Johnny Depp, T.I., Joel and Ethan Coen, amongst others. Appearing in over 27 Hollywood films grossing over $460 million dollars worldwide, Jackson is probably best known for his co-starring role as Grover Underwood in the International blockbuster series "Percy Jackson & the Olympians".Jackson's manager, Mark Adkins, has managed comedians such as Sinbad and has produced several tours, festivals and award-winning HBO specials. He felt confident about the partnership stating, "I'm excited to witness these two talented artists combine their passion and vision to create truly inspirational work."The partnership will prove to be a good start to a long-lasting relationship. "Sinatra is a rare gem in the industry, and his meek spirit is a real breath of fresh air. His behind the scenes knowledge from the inception of ideas, music composition, directing and even on-camera work is phenomenal. His sound mixing is out of this world, like it's from the seventh dimension," Jackson stated. Osm returned the praise adding, "Brandon's work speaks for itself, but it's his genuine Spirit and shared love for Truth that compels us to make this happen. I've shunned away multiple opportunities in the business over the years because they didn't rightly line up with God's word. Working as brothers in the Faith empowers us to create impactful stories for the world to behold with clear conscience.""With all the craziness and attacks our current world is facing, we want to bring inspiration, love, and truth to the masses through film," Jackson shared. "My dad is pastor and owner of Impact Network, which broadcasts in over 85 million homes. You can imagine the impact combining forces will have," said Jackson. Jackson's Father, Wayne T. Jackson, delivered the benediction at President Trump's Inauguration in 2017.In 2009, Osm starred as Sunny Bridges in "Class of 3000 LIVE!" at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, where Andre Benjamin, hand-selected him to star. Since then, he has taught acting, voice, and music production under his faith-based company, The OSM Studios of Works, LLC. Students have been featured on Disney Channel, Cartoon Network, and Tyler Perry Studios, to name a few.Sinatra's manager, Tony Smalls III, CPA, CGMA, COO and Managing Director at Superior Business Management, Inc., alongside Founder and CEO, 1996 #1 overall MLB draft pick, South Carolina Athletic Hall of Famer, and Bronze Medal Olympian Kris Benson, felt great about the overall outcome of the partnership. "This is extremely hard to find; two powerhouse creatives who agree on virtually everything."Superior Business Management, Inc., has made an impact for itself in the rising Atlanta film economy as business managers for Atlanta's elite production companies who have produced hit TV shows, Super Bowl commercials, and major motion pictures.Smalls, aka 'Tony 3000', has had a long working relationship with Atlanta's Grammy Award-winning Hip-Hop supergroup Outkast. When he signed Sinatra as a faith-based producer and content creator, Smalls had this to say about his new signee, "One thing about Outkast is they were neither going to be told what to do, nor how to do it by anyone, ever. They were two unapologetically creative individuals, who came together to create a now iconic brand that is bigger than the both of them are individually. I saw the same unapologetic creative intentions in Sinatra. This partnership has exponentially enhanced what he and Jackson can do in this arena together. It's truly a blessing."The faith-based market has been growing quickly with movies such as, Sandra Bullock's "The Blind Side," grossing over $255 million worldwide. What the Kendrick Brothers were able to do with "War Room," in 2015, grossing over $65million with a $3 million dollar budget, proves there is still a serious market for family friendly feel-good movies about Faith. What Kevin Sorbo was able to do with "God's Not Dead," is yet another example of the growing interest in movies that inspire hope and redemption. It broke away with over $60 million in box office sales in 2014. Verily Creative plans on filling the void within the Urban Black and Latino demographic by bringing a fresh perspective for the 18-35 year-old market."We doubt people will call our filmsorbecause they're based on genuine experiences that our community face, and they offer real solutions to the problems we still struggle with," Osm said. "Actors and executives read our scripts and don't even see the faith-based through line in them. This indicates to us that we're doing something right. It's subtle and gently placed."Currently, Verily Creative is in the process of producing several projects in Atlanta, where they will be taking full advantage of the tax incentives offered in Georgia.