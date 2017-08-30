Join The Knight Watch, a frenetic puzzle game for iPhone... and Apple Watch !

 
Industry News





MONTPELLIER, France - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Description
Chess have never been this fun with Knight Watch, a puzzle game combining chess mechanics with arcade gameplay. As a lone knight only able to move in L-Shape (like in chess), player's goal is to clear levels by capturing all enemies. During his journey, players will meet units inspired by chess pieces(rook, bishop, queen…) and tricky obstacles to overcome through 200 levels and 3 games modes. The Knight Watch also has a skin system allowing to change characters and background visuals at will, with more than 20 themes available !

History
The Knight Watch goal is to be a great game on both Apple Watch and iPhone ! We also want to appeal to chess players and new gamers alike. In order to do this, we decided to create a game that supports all playing behaviors : You can enjoy the game and complete a level in few seconds or take several minutes to plan the perfect path. Focus on getting the fastest time possible or unlock new skins. Compete alone, in leaderboards with friends or against the whole world. We also believe Apple Watch has a great potential for interesting games ! That's why the wearable version of The Knight Watch has unique levels, mechanics and game modes.

Features

• Simple to understand but hard to master with deep gameplay that both chess users and new players can enjoy
• 100 unique levels for iPhone and Apple Watch
• More than 20 beautiful skins for the characters to unlock.
• 3 games modes.
• Game Center achievements,complications, Stickers and 3D Touch.
• Pay once, and no ads or in-app purchases !All our future content will be free.

AppStore : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1128784757
Presskit : http://s599190958.onlinehome.fr/press/sheet.php?p=TheKnig...

Seele Games
***@seelegames.com
