Kleinschmidt joins Blockchain in Trucking Alliance (BiTA)
The Blockchain in Trucking Alliance's goal is to establish direction for the development of blockchain in the transportation and trucking industry.
The Blockchain in Trucking Alliance's goal is to establish direction for the development of blockchain in the transportation and trucking industry. BiTA works to provide the education, clarity and resources necessary to engage new partners in transportation, finance and technology in order to unlock the efficiency and benefits evident in blockchain technology.
"Kleinschmidt is the preeminent provider of EDI and electronic transactions in the market. Their participation in BiTA will be vital to support the growth and proliferation of this technology. The role that Kleinschmidt plays in the trucking industry cannot be understated. We are honored to have them join BiTA," said Craig Fuller, CEO of TransRisk and Co-Founder of BiTA.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) named blockchain as technology that has far-reaching social and economic benefits, but would need industry-specific standards to encourage adoption. Deloitte is also high on the technology, projecting that 10% of global GDP will be stored on the blockchain by 2025.
Kleinschmidt is joining TransRisk, McLeod Software, PS Logistics, 10-4 Systems and Triumph Business Capital among other companies as members of BiTA. A pioneer in communications technology throughout the 20th century and a leader in electronic data exchange within the transportation and freight logistics industries, Kleinschmidt brings over 75 years of experience on the forefront of transactional data and electronic commerce to the Blockchain in Trucking Alliance.
"Blockchain is an exciting technology with the potential to make a huge positive impact on the transportation industry, so naturally we're proud to join forces with our peers in the Blockchain in Trucking Alliance," said Dan Heinen, Chairman of Kleinschmidt Inc. "Blockchain transactions are a natural evolution for us, and it's been something we've been exploring for quite some time now. Kleinschmidt is extremely enthusiastic about the opportunity to collaborate with the brightest and best in our industry through BiTA to bring innovative solutions and expertise to our customers, partners and the industry as a whole."
About Kleinschmidt
Headquartered in Deerfield, IL, Kleinschmidt is a customer service-driven Value Added Network and eCommerce service provider specializing in full scale Electronic Data Interchange solutions. Kleinschmidt offers a complete and diverse range of integrated eBusiness services for the transportation, manufacturing and logistics industries including EDI outsourcing, implementation and universal data translation as well as web services development for specialized trading partner integration through APIs, HTTP and XML-based messaging.
In addition to EDI solutions, Kleinschmidt offers cloud application development services centered on the zero-downtime Kleinschmidt Network. Kleinschmidt engineers unique applications that allow universal connectivity with business partners through a vast array of communication protocols, enabling data to be interchanged in the cloud regardless of software or file type. For more information, visit: http://www.kleinschmidt.com
About Blockchain in Trucking Alliance
Founded in August 2017, the Blockchain in Trucking Alliance (BiTA) is a forum for promotion, education, and encouragement to develop and adopt blockchain applications in the trucking, transportation, and logistics industry. BiTA's goal is for members to participate, discuss, create, and adopt industry standard uses of blockchain applications and to provide clarity and direction for the development of blockchain technology in the trucking industry in a manner that will create efficiency, transparency, and foster trust. BiTA standards are intended to create a common framework to help organizations develop and adopt blockchain technology. For more information, visit http://www.bita.studio
