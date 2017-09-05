News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Extentia Launches the Pune Oktoberfest 2017 Mobile Application
With Extentia as an active event partner, IGCC brings Germany's famous Oktoberfest to Pune for the seventh time this October. The event will be held between Oct 13 – 15, at the RWITC Pune Race Course.
A 16-day festival, it is held annually in Munich, Germany, running from late September to the first weekend in October. It is an integral part of Bavarian culture and one of the most famous events in Germany. Considered the world's largest fair – it attracts more than 5 million attendees every year.
Key Features of the Pune Oktoberfest Application
• New user interface – to enhance customer experience
• Purchase and pay for event passes
• View the schedule, event locations, and set event reminders
• View information about the Oktoberfest band and listen to live sound clips
• Assisted directions to the event venue through Google Maps
• Browse and upload photos to a common gallery accessible by all application users
• Share on Facebook – upload photos, tag friends, and share the location
• Browse the FAQ section, ask questions, and provide real-time feedback
"We're delighted to be associated with the Pune Oktoberfest for the fifth time as the mobile technology sponsor," said Umeed Kothavala, CEO, Extentia. "The application is a great way to get familiar and engage with this popular annual event. It's convenient for users to access event information and get passes on the go. With the launch of the iPhone version this year, we expect there will be wider acceptance of the application."
Availability Immediate –
Android
https://play.google.com/
iOS
https://itunes.apple.com/
To know more about Extentia's mobile offerings and to schedule demos, please write to inquiries (at) extentia.com (mailto:inquiries@
About IGCC
Besides its head office in Mumbai, the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce has branch offices in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune and a liaison office in Düsseldorf. In addition to this, IGCC has established 9 India-Desks in various bi-national Chambers of Commerce abroad, 18 different Chambers of Commerce & Industry in Germany and has one representative in Brussels. To facilitate better business contacts in India, it has appointed 17 honorary representatives in other towns and cities of the subcontinent.
indien (http://indien.ahk.de/)
About Extentia Information Technology
Extentia is a global technology and services firm that helps clients transform and realize their digital strategies. With a focus on enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and user experiences, Extentia strives to accomplish and surpass your business goals. Our team is differentiated by an emphasis on excellent design skills that we bring to every project. Extentia's work environment and culture inspire team members to be innovative and creative, and to provide clients with an exceptional partnership experience. The company's emphasis is on Technology, Consulting, and Innovation for Mobile, Cloud, and Design. Extentia has offices in India, the United States, Europe, Australia and the UK.
www.extentia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 05, 2017