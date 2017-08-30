Xiaomi launches Mi A1 with Google in major next step for Android One

Mi A1 touted as a fresh take on Google's Android One program, featuring a flagship dual camera setup and a premium design

--— Global technology leader Xiaomi today announced Mi A1 in collaboration with Google, the first device to run on the evolved Android One program.Mi A1 runs on stock Android to offer a high-quality software experience designed by Google, underscoring Xiaomi's commitment to providing more choices for users. Priced from INR 14,999 in India, Mi A1 is a beautifully-designed device that combines hardware innovations, including an optical zoom dual camera setup, with great Google-designed software.At a launch event in New Delhi, India, it was announced that Mi A1 would be available in India and also in more than 40 markets around the world including Indonesia, Vietnam, Russia, Poland, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Ukraine, and Mexico. Local pricing in these markets will be available at a later date.Xiaomi Senior Vice President Wang Xiang said: "Mi A1 is a strategic device in our global expansion, marking a milestone on our quest to bring innovation to everyone. From the beginning Xiaomi has been all about choice, and we are delighted to offer users a new way to experience the power of Xiaomi."Wang noted that this is a logical extension of Xiaomi's long and fruitful partnership with Google. "Google has been a great partner, and given our strong collaboration, we thought their idea to launch a Xiaomi smartphone on Android One would be a great opportunity to give our users a different user experience. I'm truly excited about what this partnership will bring to our users across the world!""By taking this next step with Android One, we are excited to be working with partners around the world to bring high quality Android device experiences to more consumers," said Jamie Rosenberg, Google's VP of Business & Operations, Android & Google Play. "Mi A1 marries excellence in device design with a simple and pure Android experience, the best of Google built in, and a commitment to future software and security updates. We're thrilled to welcome Xiaomi and the Mi A1 to the Android One family."Mi A1 incorporates a dual camera configuration similar to that in Mi 6, Xiaomi's latest flagship device, with wide angle and telephoto lenses used to incredible effect.The two lenses allow Mi A1 to calculate what is in the foreground and what is in the background, creating a depth-of-field effect that typically requires a DSLR lens to achieve, allowing the user to create photos of unparalleled clarity and color. In addition, an improved Beautify mode that makes selfies look more natural, now works with the both the front 5MP camera as well as the 12MP dual rear camera. Mi A1 supports 2x optical zoom, which makes photos of distant subjects remain clear, while 10x digital zoom is also supported.Mi A1 is Xiaomi's first Android One phone, with a software experience designed by Google, offering users a simple, pure Android phone that stays fresh over time with OS upgrades.As an Android One smartphone, Mi A1 comes with the most popular Google services built-in as default, such as free unlimited highquality storage from Google Photos.Available in Black, Gold and Rose Gold, Mi A1 has an attractive full-metal body design that measures just 7.3mm in thickness, with discreet separation lines for a seamless look and rounded edges for great hand feel. It also comes with a rear fingerprint sensor.Featuring a 5.5-inch 2.5D curved glass screen featuring Corning® Gorilla® Glass protection, Mi A1 also boasts a 10v power amplifier for deeper lows and higher volumes, ensuring it provides an immersive media experience. A dedicated amplifier also provides support for high-impedance headphones (up to 600 ohms).Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor based on the 14nm manufacturing process, as well as a 3080mAh battery, Mi A1 provides users with a smooth experience that lasts all day.With 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, Mi A1 is expected to be available in the Middle East starting October through online and offline channels, with further details to come via Xiaomi's official Facebook page.● Premium full-metal body● Dual camera, optical zoom:o 12MP wide angle + 12MP telephotoo Exceptional portrait photography with background bluro Beautify, for natural selfie enhancementso 5MP front camera● Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 625 with 14nm FinFET technology (Octa-core 2.0GHz)● 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage● Up to 128GB microSD expandable storage● 5.5-inch full-HD Corning® Gorilla® Glass display● 3080mAh battery, USB Type-C port● Rear fingerprint sensor● IR blaster, with Mi Remote App● Dual SIM (3-choose-2 hybrid SIM tray)● Dimensions: 155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm● Weight: 165g● Available in Black, Gold and Rose Gold● Stock Android***Xiaomi was founded in 2010 by serial entrepreneur Lei Jun based on the vision "innovation for everyone". We believe that high-quality products built with cutting-edge technology should be made accessible to everyone. We create remarkable hardware, software, and Internet services for and with the help of our Mi fans. We incorporate their feedback into our product range, which currently includes Mi and Redmi smartphones, Mi TVs and set-top boxes, Mi routers, and Mi Ecosystem products including smart home products, wearables and other accessories. With presence in over 40 countries and regions, Xiaomi is expanding its footprint across the world to become a global brand.