Jamcracker & Kurmi Software Announce Strategic Partnership to Support Cisco HCS Shared Architecture
Both companies are teaming up to bring the end-to-end onboarding solution for Cisco HCS partners for the SME market. The integration of Jamcracker's self-service ordering and customer on-boarding front-end portal with Kurmi Software Domain Manager will enable service providers to automate the entire process, from self-service ordering to fulfillment to services provisioning and site deployment.
"We are excited to partner with Kurmi Software to enable Cisco HCS partners to extend their reach to the SME market for greater revenue generation,"
"UCaaS solutions for SMEs offer great opportunities for service providers. On this competitive segment, operational excellence is a must for Cisco HCS partners in order to provide costs savings while offering the best user experience. Customer onboarding is often a bottleneck due to costs, complexity and delay. The Jamcracker-Kurmi joint solution will provide HCS Partners with the best answer: the best-in-class self-service ordering and fulfillment portal integrated with the most powerful services provisioning engine for Cisco HCS," commented Pascal Moindrot, Kurmi Software COO.
About Jamcracker, Inc.
Jamcracker (a Gartner cool vendor), is a leading cloud management and service delivery vendor, providing MSPs, ISVs and IT with a platform and complementary managed services that enable a single point of service and user management, provisioning, governance, policy controls, security, SSO, cloud cost management, billing, reporting and auditing for multiple services, enabling delivery of SaaS, IaaS and UCaaS.
Jamcracker helps organizations manage, deliver, and govern their public, private and hybrid multi cloud services in addition to brokering third-party ISV cloud services and Unified Communication services. Using Jamcracker solutions, IT organizations and service providers can now unify and optimize cloud services delivery for their employees, customers, and channels.
Jamcracker is headquartered in Santa Clara with offices in Europe and India. For more information, visit https://www.jamcracker.com or follow Jamcracker on Twitter at https://twitter.com/
About Kurmi Software
Kurmi Software provides a management platform for Enterprise Communications infrastructures, that simplifies user provisioning, migration and day-to-day administration. With its advanced automation and integration capabilities, Kurmi Software delivers strong operations costs savings while offering the best UC administrator and end-user experience.
Kurmi Software has developed built-in connectors with the leading Unified Communications and Contact Center vendors (Cisco, Microsoft, Alcatel, Genesys, Avaya…) providing service providers and enterprises with a single point of management of their infrastructure.
Located in France, Germany, the United States and Canada, Kurmi Software already supports more than 2 million users worldwide with its advanced technology and is ranked in the Financial Times Europe's fastest-growing companies list.
For more information, visit http://www.kurmi-
Contact
John Katrick
Jamcracker
***@gmail.com
