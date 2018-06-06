 
June 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876

Jamcracker Augment its Cloud Management Platform with Extending Support to include Azure Stack

 
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - June 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Jamcracker Inc., a leading Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) enablement company, today announced it is extending its Cloud Management Platform with support to include Microsoft Azure Stack. Customers can leverage Azure and Azure Stack capabilities, currently multi-cloud to eventually realize hybrid cloud capabilities.

The Jamcracker Cloud Management Platform now comes with pre-defined Azure stacks for Windows and Linux OS platforms. It also automates Azure account set up including roles association, resource groups creation, storage accounts, availability sets, networks for launching Azure resources etc. Among the new enhancements in the platform include SAML based identity management solutions for authentication & authorization - user creation via push/pull mechanisms or just-in-time user creation, integration with ServiceNow ITSM tool, cloud comparator enhancements to support more resources, immediate invoicing, billing enhancements to support fixed plus usage billing for vCD, DevOps framework enhancements, extends support to cater to VIVO OpenStack etc.

Jamcracker is the world's leading provider of cloud brokerage and management solutions focus on improving the cloud implementation strategy, cloud lifecycle management and operational excellence across enterprises and service providers. These solutions are offered in different packages that range from basic cloud analytics to cloud resource control and cost management to more advanced and comprehensive multi-cloud management and cloud service brokerage solutions.

"Jamcracker Cloud Management Solutions go beyond basic multi-cloud management and address various challenges organizations face in the cloud journey." said Mahendra Soneji, Vice President Strategic Partnerships & Partner Development." Jamcracker's Cloud Management and Governance Platform is a leading and comprehensive solution for cloud management, governance, and spend management solution, that provides a seamless experience for MSPs, enterprises, service providers, and government entities."

Delivered as a virtual appliance that is easy to install, manage and upgrade with images that can be installed on public (AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud) or private (VMware and OpenStack) cloud environments. The solution provides a complete cloud brokerage and cloud management portfolio. Jamcracker also has its appliance packages listed on AWS Marketplace, AWS GovCloud (US), Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Azure Government Marketplaces, making it easy for customers to consume the products from a trusted source and also for government customers and agencies for their easy consumption.

For more information on Jamcracker Cloud Brokerage and Cloud Management Solutions, visit https://www.jamcracker.com/jamcracker-cloud-brokerage-and...

About Jamcracker, Inc.

Jamcracker (a Gartner cool vendor), is a leading cloud management and service delivery vendor, providing MSPs, ISVs, IT and Government agencies with a platform and complementary managed services that enable a single point of service and user management, provisioning, governance, policy controls, security, SSO, cloud cost management, billing, reporting and auditing for multiple services, enabling delivery of SaaS, IaaS and UCaaS.

Jamcracker helps organizations manage, deliver, and govern their public, private and hybrid multi-cloud services in addition to brokering third-party ISV cloud services and Unified Communication services. Using Jamcracker solutions, IT organizations, service providers, and government agencies can now unify and optimize cloud services delivery for their employees, customers, and channels.

Jamcracker is headquartered in Santa Clara with offices in Europe and India. For more information, visit https://www.jamcracker.com or follow Jamcracker on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JamcrackerInc

