Notion Press Publishes 'The Forgotten Fort' written by Kripa Devar

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Notionpress

* Kripadevar

* Theforgottenfort Industry:

* Books Location:

* Bangalore - Karnataka - India

End

-- Kripa Devar has published an exciting fiction book 'The Forgotten Fort' with India's fastest growing self-publishing company Notion Press. The fast paced adventure bookwill surely take the readers of all ages to an undiscovered fantasy land.The story begins when the protagonist, Pooja from Bangalore is sent to an international boarding school in the middle of a school year, accompanied by her obnoxious brother, Teja. Pooja is fuming mad! Her parents are taking punishment to such an extreme level and making her life a nightmare.However, just as she settles into her new school, she faces another crisis! Pooja finds herself face-to-face with the two most annoying people in her life - Natalie, who is the cause of her punishment and Reet, her crazy troublesome friend.Pooja's world changes one day when she overhears two British researchers talking about a diary that contains cryptic codes to find a hidden treasure. Is it her destiny or pure curiosity that leads her on a journey filled with adventure and magic? Pooja along with her friends follow the clues to discover treasures and tread on trails not taken before. Things take a twisted turn when one of her friend's go missing and the onus is on Pooja to save her and stop the criminals from blowing up her school. This is a*tweenager adventure suspense book full of elements to keep the reader engrossed for the duration of the book.Filled with an array of excitement, action, joy and teenage emotions, the book 'The Forgotten Fort' is currently available on Amazon, Flipkart, Notion Press bookstore and other e-commence sites.*(youth aged between 8-14 years)Born in South Africa, Kripa is now a retired teacher. Her writings were inspired by her dad's bedtime stories about ancient myths and legends. Having lived in India and the UK, she appreciates the rich cultural heritage and diversities of tradition in the world and used her travels to pen her thoughts. In the story, Kripa uses a style of language appropriate for tweenagers, especially highlighting issues of adolescents, friendship, dreams, parental issues, relationships and the essence of growing up. Her literary work 'The Forgotten Fort' is the first book in the series, Legend of the Hidden Temple.