Designing Your House Around Veneers
CP Veneers are in the market for more than twenty years and dealing with veneers for more than 15. Their reliability makes them high quality wood manufacturer and supplier in delhi, india.
The answer can vary from different perspective. From the outside, it is the show of the house that matters. How the house is painted is also keenly noted by others but when you enter the house, the first thing that will come to notice is the furniture. From a lavish dining table to a sturdy bed, there are many things that are kept in mind. If we are spending money, then why not buy things that are of real value. They should not only look good but also stand the test of time. The objects that will remain same even after years of buying them. Those things hold high importance in our house. But what is that thing which is in abundance in our house and increases the aesthetics? The answer is furniture.
Furniture is there in almost every room and it has uses everywhere it is present. Right from bed in bedroom to dining tables and sofa in dining room, furniture is present everywhere. Therefore, many points should be considered in buying furniture. Points such as whether the particular type of furniture suits our place or not or whether the style which we are buying will remain in style after 5 years or not etc. are some questions that we need to ask ourselves before buying furniture. If you go out to buy furniture that would suit your needs, then you will be introduced to around hundreds of different types of varieties. Now choosing a suitable option out of them all is the main challenge. If you have even the slightest of the idea about furniture or what the latest trend these days is, then you will know that there isn't a safer bet than veneers.
Veneers are the latest trend when it comes to wood and related products. They are the newest fad in market and are selling like anything. Buyers know that veneers are what they need to decorate their house with. There are lots of choices in purchasing veneers given the different range of products in the market. There are lots of advantages of wood veneers over other related wood products but before going further, what is a wood veneer and why is it becoming famous these days?
Veneers are nothing but thin slices of wood that are less than 3mm. They are directly obtained from wood which is why they have an edge over their contemporaries. If we look at veneers we will notice that they are more attractive than others. Looks are very important when buying furniture and they stand out in that department. As they are obtained directly, they are natural unlike other artificial products. There are various different veneers which are different in design and are suitable at different positions. Some of them are given below
1. Mossy Green Ziricote – they come under the category of premium veneers. The wavy pattern adds to the high class look with the help of shadow effect.
2. Australian Ebony – they come straight from the forests of Australia and have unique figuring which suits the portrait work.
3. Ripple Sliced Teak – this has the looks of silky golden veneers and its use in surfacing cabinets in kitchen and offices.
4. Rough Sliced Teak – if you are looking for something with versatility, then this is the one you should go with. It is one of the most preferred types of veneer.
5. Coffee Pomelle – its unique pattern makes it loved by everyone. They are best to use in the bedroom.
6. Antique Bird Eye Maple – they are dyed with purple tinges which makes them stunning in looks.
When it comes to veneers, then there is nothing better than CP Veneers. They are a renowned name in the market and all of the products which they sell are ISI marked.
