Finely Crafted and Top Quality Wood Veneers at Your Disposal
CP Veneers are in the market for around 30 years and have built a reputation that is unmatched which is a proof of their ISO 9001:2000 certification.
While designing or redesigning our house, this important information should be kept in mind while buying furniture. Because furniture is that important product that has use almost everywhere. Furniture items are there in every corner of the house. Right from the tables and chairs that are present in the drawing and dining room to the beds and doors in the main room, furniture is everywhere. If the furniture that we select for our house is good, then half the headache is gone. And while buying any furniture products all the things like cost, durability, quality etc. should be taken in mind.
The newest craze in market for furniture is wood veneers.They are stylish and make the furniture look good. Wood veneers are nothing but thin slices of wood that are directly peeled off from the trees. This quality of directly peeling off makes it natural and solid to use along with the fact that no two veneers are identical. Therefore, veneers have taken the market by storm. Not only they are attractive but they are durable too. Down the years, when you look at them, you will notice that they have not degraded at all.
Although wood veneers are available in market at most of the places but you will get best quality of veneers only at CP Veneers. They are one of the biggest names in this market and with more than 150 species of product, they are at the top of their game. The products that they make are as follows –
1.Midnight Rosewood Range - these veneers are manufactured in Canada and the coffee color gives it an elegant look.
2.Mossy Green Ziricote – these can be used at your residence as well as office space. The shadow effect that it gives is truly amazing.
3.Ripple Sliced Teak – best in use for doors and cabinets because of its rough texture.
4.Mexican Clatter Clown – one of the most visually striking specie of wood veneer that Cp veneers has to offer.
5.Australian Ebony – as the name suggest, they are welcomed directly from Australia. The wavy pattern makes them look classy.
6.Desert Sand Carbello – glitter of gold is present in this type of veneer with use in interior as well as exterior places.
7.Coffee Pomelle – loved by everyone, this veneer has a unique coffee colored pattern.
8.Chestnut Dove Veins – versatility at its best. These are perfectly suited for kitchen work.
9.Grainfield Eucalyptus – the fragrance of this type of veneer makes it a terrific choice for furniture purpose.
10.Antique Bird Eyed Maple – they are very different from others as they have been made with the help of dye. The color pattern for this veneer is of purple color.
11.Bouncing Sapele Pomelle – they belong to mahogany family which makes them a very known name. The color pattern is very even throughout.
12.Monsoon Ash Splash – a rarity in market, the design pattern is because of impact of insects and animals.
