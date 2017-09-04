News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Is demonetization responsible for lower GDP growth rate?
Decimal Point Analytics has released an weekly digest on 4th September
In this piece, Decimal point has weighed upon the recent announcement of GDP numbers which has been below market expectation.
Its arguments are counter to the popular consensus, that demonetization has been the prime reason for this considerable fall in GDP. The author has highlighted the fact that it's the businesses which have been reluctant to invest in future, and Net Imports have also dragged the GDP down.
Read the complete article here
http://decimalpointanalytics.com/
About Decimal Point Analytics
Decimal Point Analytics is a financial research & analytics company incorporated in 2003 with headquarters at Mumbai. It is an independent, management owned company, which provides actionable analytics to financial services companies. It offers customized solutions to investment management businesses that address specific challenges. It enables these customers to supplement their operations with additional resources and augment research processes using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies like Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Big Data.
Decimal Point Analytics has presence across 4 global locations including the United States, UK and India.
Visit the website at www.decimalpointanalytics.com.
Contact
Decimal Point Analytics Pvt. Ltd.
+91-22-3001 5200
rachel.fernandes@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse