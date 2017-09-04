 
September 2017





Is demonetization responsible for lower GDP growth rate?

Decimal Point Analytics has released an weekly digest on 4th September
 
 
MUMBAI, India - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Decimal Point Analytics has released an weekly digest on 4th September titled 'Is demonetization responsible for lower GDP growth rate?'

In this piece, Decimal point has weighed upon the recent announcement of GDP numbers which has been below market expectation.

Its arguments are counter to the popular consensus, that demonetization has been the prime reason for this considerable fall in GDP. The author has highlighted the fact that it's the businesses which have been reluctant to invest in future, and Net Imports have also dragged the GDP down.

Read the complete article here

http://decimalpointanalytics.com/weeklydigest/04September2017/index.html

About Decimal Point Analytics

Decimal Point Analytics is a financial research & analytics company incorporated in 2003 with headquarters at Mumbai. It is an independent, management owned company, which provides actionable analytics to financial services companies. It offers customized solutions to investment management businesses that address specific challenges. It enables these customers to supplement their operations with additional resources and augment research processes using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies like Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Big Data.

Decimal Point Analytics has presence across 4 global locations including the United States, UK and India.

Visit the website at www.decimalpointanalytics.com.

Contact
Decimal Point Analytics Pvt. Ltd.
+91-22-3001 5200
rachel.fernandes@decimalpointanalytics.com
