Paladion bagged the Best Managed Security Service Provider Award consecutively for two years

-- Paladion, a global cyber security provider today announced that it has been recognized as the Best Managed Security Service Providers in the Middle East region for the year 2017 at the Security Advisor Middle East Magazine organized by Tahawul Tech.Paladion was presented the prestigious Security Advisor Middle East Award Paladion at a Gala ceremony that was held at the Habtoor Grand Hotel, Dubai on 28th August. The executive vice president and regional head for EMEA, Amit Roy and the country manager for UAE, Mohammad Abid Ali received the coveted award in the presence of 200 industry stalwarts and security experts gathered from various parts of the region.Paladion bagged the honor by displaying its outstanding leadership in the MSSP space and also providing superior security services and products to the cybersecurity industry. The winners were chosen via online voting by the publication's readers and a panel of esteemed judges.Amit Roy said, " We at Paladion would like to thank the judging panel and our customers for the recognition and the trust they have placed in us throughout the years. This award goes out to the every single member of our team who has contributed towards the success of Paladion,"He further added, "Paladion was chosen as the Best Managed Security Service Provider winner for its ability to meet the needs and even exceed the expectations of its customers. The expertise of our security analysts and consultants along with our Global Security Command Centers located across the globe provides unparalleled visibility into the threat landscape and the intelligence enables Paladion to keep its customers safe. We also intend to serve the region better with our Next Gen Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service. This fully managed offering brings you cost-effective results by leveraging our leading big data analytics and incident response platform. "