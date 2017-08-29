News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
2 Real's New Sensations In Hip Hop Genre Gaining Good Response
2 Real is creating new sensation amongst the audiences with his amazing beats. Hip hop music lovers are now welcomed to experience some unique music blends.
His lyric style is blended with highly narrative storytelling ability. 2 Real has the ability to learn fast and excellent lyrical content in his track is worth praising. This artist has recorded many new songs based on hip hop and rap genre. According to him music is something through which one can express their inner voice. 2 Real dreams to dominate the world of music and be like high as heaven. Some of his tracks such as - "Cumin' In", "Mo Drugs", "Tokyo Drift" and so on are worth listen in repetition. His hip hop song "Tokyo drift" is featured by Swish and it has acclaimed a good response from the listeners as well. On the other side, Swish's new single "Got It For" is featured by this famous singer 2 Real that has got excellent plays count.
2 Real has encountered a huge number of fans count in his profile. To give an excellent music performance – all this singer incorporates is good voice, patience and consistency. 2 Real expects his fans count to grow further in future. If you want to tune into his excellent creations, you can visit his soundcloud page. Also, you can book his live performance online.
To listen this all the tracks of 2 Real, Go through the given link:
https://soundcloud.com/
Media Contact
info@musicpromotion.club
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse