Publiseer Publishes 15 Books And 12 Albums Within Two-Weeks From Kick-Off

Publiseer, a Nigerian digital book and music publishing platform has published 15 books and 12 albums within two-weeks from kick-off.

Publishing Made Easy

-- Nigeria's digital book and music publishing platform Publiseer has published 15 books and 12 albums within two-weeks from kick-off. All books published by the free digital publisher can be found on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Google Play Books, Apple iBooks, Kobo, Scribd, Playster, OverDrive, and everywhere books are sold online. While all albums can be found on Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Play Music, Apple iTunes, Deezer, Shazam, Claromusica, Tidal, and everywhere music is sold online.Always And Forever by Abiodun AwodeleLiving Souls by Eugy EnochMy Poetry Is A Song by K.C. AnyanelePoetic Memoirs Of A Young Son by Eugy EnochPush Marketing by Eugy EnochRich Men Don't Eat Their Seed by A. A. AbimikuSave The Last Breath by Tolulope WilliamsSecrets of the Gods by Anozie FrankThe Chicken Field and Other Stories by Brandy RoseThe Fortunate Orphan by Prince Versacye Noorud-deenThe Glorious Morning Poems for Christian Pilgrims by Ezuo Chima S.The Journey Within by K.C. AnyaneleThe Sombre Years by Pemii BenThe Spiritual Eye by Ashetola VictorThe Tenth Generation by Anozie FrankMusic, God & I by St. ChikaWould You Love? by EmmaxMy Baby, My Money by SylasGood Loving by BreezyOfuogeri by G-buzzFori Fogo by Larry FreshGo Down Low by Mr. FreshSuper Green Ever by LarrygreenJeje by EmmaxClassic by LarrygreenNikeonness by Nikeon BellzThe Synord Angle by SynordWhen describing Publiseer's service, Prince Versacye Noorud-deen, one of the company's authors thinks it's "highly impressive."He is not alone in this thought. "I don't know how I would have achieved this on my own," said Nikeon Bellz, one of the company's artists. "I love it," Larrygreen, one of the company's artists confesses.Publiseer is a digital publishing platform for Nigerian authors and artists. The word 'publiseer' is a pun on the word 'publisher'. Publiseer also means 'publish' in Afrikaans, a language of Southern Africa. Based in the heart of Lagos, Publiseer claims to be passionate about what they do. Their mission is to promote the creativity of Nigerians to the rest of the world.Publiseer plans to introduce 'Publiseer for Developers', a service that will publish apps and add-ins created by Nigerians on Google Play store and Microsoft marketplaces, including the Windows Store, Office Store and Azure Marketplace, for no charge.Publish your book or music for free at http://www.publiseer.com