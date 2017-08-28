 
Industry News





Publiseer Publishes 15 Books And 12 Albums Within Two-Weeks From Kick-Off

Publiseer, a Nigerian digital book and music publishing platform has published 15 books and 12 albums within two-weeks from kick-off.
 
 
LAGOS CITY, Nigeria - Sept. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Nigeria's digital book and music publishing platform Publiseer has published 15 books and 12 albums within two-weeks from kick-off. All books published by the free digital publisher can be found on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Google Play Books, Apple iBooks, Kobo, Scribd, Playster, OverDrive, and everywhere books are sold online. While all albums can be found on Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Play Music, Apple iTunes, Deezer, Shazam, Claromusica, Tidal, and everywhere music is sold online.

The book titles are:
Always And Forever by Abiodun Awodele
Living Souls by Eugy Enoch
My Poetry Is A Song by K.C. Anyanele
Poetic Memoirs Of A Young Son by Eugy Enoch
Push Marketing by Eugy Enoch
Rich Men Don't Eat Their Seed by A. A. Abimiku
Save The Last Breath by Tolulope Williams
Secrets of the Gods by Anozie Frank
The Chicken Field and Other Stories by Brandy Rose
The Fortunate Orphan by Prince Versacye Noorud-deen
The Glorious Morning Poems for Christian Pilgrims by Ezuo Chima S.
The Journey Within by K.C. Anyanele
The Sombre Years by Pemii Ben
The Spiritual Eye by Ashetola Victor
The Tenth Generation by Anozie Frank

The album titles are:
Music, God & I by St. Chika
Would You Love? by Emmax
My Baby, My Money by Sylas
Good Loving by Breezy
Ofuogeri by G-buzz
Fori Fogo by Larry Fresh
Go Down Low by Mr. Fresh
Super Green Ever by Larrygreen
Jeje by Emmax
Classic by Larrygreen
Nikeonness by Nikeon Bellz
The Synord Angle by Synord

When describing Publiseer's service, Prince Versacye Noorud-deen, one of the company's authors thinks it's "highly impressive." He is not alone in this thought. "I don't know how I would have achieved this on my own," said Nikeon Bellz, one of the company's artists. "I love it," Larrygreen, one of the company's artists confesses.

Publiseer is a digital publishing platform for Nigerian authors and artists. The word 'publiseer' is a pun on the word 'publisher'. Publiseer also means 'publish' in Afrikaans, a language of Southern Africa. Based in the heart of Lagos, Publiseer claims to be passionate about what they do. Their mission is to promote the creativity of Nigerians to the rest of the world.

Publiseer plans to introduce 'Publiseer for Developers', a service that will publish apps and add-ins created by Nigerians on Google Play store and Microsoft marketplaces, including the Windows Store, Office Store and Azure Marketplace, for no charge.

Publish your book or music for free at http://www.publiseer.com
