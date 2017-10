Publiseer Introduces Client Login Portal to Help Its Authors and Artistes Track Their Progress

Publiseer Logo

-- As one of its steps to increase transparency, Nigeria's digital publishing platform has introduced its client login portal to help its growing number of authors and artistes track their progress on the platform.Also known as Publiseer Backstage, this portal helps Publiseer clients track the number of books/songs published on the platform, monitor the stores their works have been published on, stay informed with the number of units sold, and check their royalty balance on the go.The publishing platform, which was launched on August 4, 2017, has since published 33 books and 48 musical albums. Works published by Publiseer in the month of October are:The Irredeemable Price by Ohaju Obed Ifeanyi10 Steps To Achieve Outstanding Success by OlufamousNigeria: Who Is To Blame? by Ohaju Obed IfeanyiPhenomenal Wisdom by Tolulope WilliamsFrom Hobbies to Social Entrepreneurship by Sandra AjajaThe Niger Delta Militants by Olanrewaju OduyeboPerfect Nemesis by Chijioke ChikwesiriJournal Paper On Curbing Climate Change In wcj Nigeria By Adoption Of Green Computing by Ellam Ikenna VictorEclipse: A Tale of the Nigerian Civil War by Ned GodleadsDespondency by Ned GodleadsFruit Art for Children by Sora TulipHow to be Profitable Doing Online Business from Scratch by Ijapari GyangPotential Discovery: Making A Difference by Olanike Afolabi and Ayomide AbionaHow I Knew He Loves Me by Jacobs Inney D.Born In Africa by Uchechukwu OnyedikamHow to Get Rid Of Bad Breath in Children by Adebimpe DadaBoys On Rampage by Ugo OkekeCollege Romance by Oshigbesan AdedejiNo Let Me Fall by Liberty x EriggaSugarcane Love by Elvix-GI Need You by Victor AdeyemiAunty Kemi by SixcornHO.O.D by King DavidThe Blood by Edache DanielsKo Risk by Theeno TaylorPossibility by HayWhyKodogu by Larry FreshMoney and Body by SleekanovaAmen by LexzeeLet's Party by Theeno TaylorTouch My Body by SolarisOne Day by Dloaded ShugarboiBlessings by EmishaelDrive Me Crazy by Simon AceCatch Cold by EmmaxHustle Hard by SixcornZamo Zamo by DixyHolla Remix by Klever JayOluwalagbara by KevweJeje by SkizboiFly by LayonJerry Curl by MatinnaBaba Mi by Elvix-GDo For You by NomzeeBest I've Seen by DixyFacing Storm by TonyBad Man Thing by SlimzyOdiknaka Chukwu by Nayne IrishSo Good by Victor AdeyemiDon't Dull Me by Simon AceConfession by Izuelo MarkPubliseer is a digital publishing platform for Nigerian authors and artists. The word 'publiseer' is a pun on the word 'publisher'. Publiseer also means 'publish' in Afrikaans, a language of Southern Africa. Based in the heart of Lagos, Publiseer claims to be passionate about what they do. Their mission is to promote the creativity of Nigerians to the rest of the world.The platform has been reviewed by The Nation Newspaper, Pulse.ng, Techpoint.ng, IT News Africa, Disrupt Africa, Innovation Village, Tech Gist Africa, Tech Moran, Inventive Africa, The Spirited Hub, just to mention a few.Visit http://backstage.publiseer.com