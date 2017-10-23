News By Tag
Publiseer Introduces Client Login Portal to Help Its Authors and Artistes Track Their Progress
Also known as Publiseer Backstage, this portal helps Publiseer clients track the number of books/songs published on the platform, monitor the stores their works have been published on, stay informed with the number of units sold, and check their royalty balance on the go.
The publishing platform, which was launched on August 4, 2017, has since published 33 books and 48 musical albums. Works published by Publiseer in the month of October are:
Books:
The Irredeemable Price by Ohaju Obed Ifeanyi
10 Steps To Achieve Outstanding Success by Olufamous
Nigeria: Who Is To Blame? by Ohaju Obed Ifeanyi
Phenomenal Wisdom by Tolulope Williams
From Hobbies to Social Entrepreneurship by Sandra Ajaja
The Niger Delta Militants by Olanrewaju Oduyebo
Perfect Nemesis by Chijioke Chikwesiri
Journal Paper On Curbing Climate Change In wcj Nigeria By Adoption Of Green Computing by Ellam Ikenna Victor
Eclipse: A Tale of the Nigerian Civil War by Ned Godleads
Despondency by Ned Godleads
Fruit Art for Children by Sora Tulip
How to be Profitable Doing Online Business from Scratch by Ijapari Gyang
Potential Discovery: Making A Difference by Olanike Afolabi and Ayomide Abiona
How I Knew He Loves Me by Jacobs Inney D.
Born In Africa by Uchechukwu Onyedikam
How to Get Rid Of Bad Breath in Children by Adebimpe Dada
Boys On Rampage by Ugo Okeke
College Romance by Oshigbesan Adedeji
Music:
No Let Me Fall by Liberty x Erigga
Sugarcane Love by Elvix-G
I Need You by Victor Adeyemi
Aunty Kemi by Sixcorn
HO.O.D by King David
The Blood by Edache Daniels
Ko Risk by Theeno Taylor
Possibility by HayWhy
Kodogu by Larry Fresh
Money and Body by Sleekanova
Amen by Lexzee
Let's Party by Theeno Taylor
Touch My Body by Solaris
One Day by Dloaded Shugarboi
Blessings by Emishael
Drive Me Crazy by Simon Ace
Catch Cold by Emmax
Hustle Hard by Sixcorn
Zamo Zamo by Dixy
Holla Remix by Klever Jay
Oluwalagbara by Kevwe
Jeje by Skizboi
Fly by Layon
Jerry Curl by Matinna
Baba Mi by Elvix-G
Do For You by Nomzee
Best I've Seen by Dixy
Facing Storm by Tony
Bad Man Thing by Slimzy
Odiknaka Chukwu by Nayne Irish
So Good by Victor Adeyemi
Don't Dull Me by Simon Ace
Confession by Izuelo Mark
Publiseer is a digital publishing platform for Nigerian authors and artists. The word 'publiseer' is a pun on the word 'publisher'. Publiseer also means 'publish' in Afrikaans, a language of Southern Africa. Based in the heart of Lagos, Publiseer claims to be passionate about what they do. Their mission is to promote the creativity of Nigerians to the rest of the world.
The platform has been reviewed by The Nation Newspaper, Pulse.ng, Techpoint.ng, IT News Africa, Disrupt Africa, Innovation Village, Tech Gist Africa, Tech Moran, Inventive Africa, The Spirited Hub, just to mention a few.
Visit http://backstage.publiseer.com
Contact
Oduntan Stephen,
Publiseer Digital Publishing
***@publiseer.com
End
