News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Judi Murphy, Murphy Associates, is Brookfield Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Month
Business Person of the Month honor for September 2017 goes to Judi Murphy of Murphy Associates
Name: Judi Murphy
Company/organization/
Website: www.linkedin.com/
Industry: Public Relations and Marketing Strategy
· What was the smartest thing your company did in the past year?
I narrowed my focus and led the company to three distinct areas: public relations, marketing strategy, and strategic relationships. Public relations is an inexpensive way to "get the word out" for a company without having the expense of advertising. Marketing strategy allows a business owner to think at the 50,000 foot level about their business, and then break the strategy down into actionable tactics. And, helping business owners establish strategic relationships allows them to create referral sources. I also joined Independent Business Association of Wisconsin, which has introduced me to many company owners across the state.
· How many years have you been in business?
We are celebrating 25 years in business this year. Murphy Associates was started in 1992 by my husband, John Murphy, as a traditional marketing consulting firm. Over the years, we adapted to market trends, and now focus totally on public relations, marketing strategy, including social media, and establishing strategic alliances.
· What advice can you give to struggling business owners?
Establish a small advisory board of neutral business people who will have your best interest at heart, and who will hold you accountable. These people will become strategic alliances who can help you grow your business. I'm able to help business owners set up strategic alliances and relationships that are forward thinking.
· As someone doing business in the metro Milwaukee area, how does the Brookfield Chamber help you?
When we first established Murphy Associates, we joined several chambers of commerce in the region. At the end of each year, we took a look at where our relationships, referrals, and business came from. Over a five year period, we dropped our memberships in all of the other chambers – except Brookfield. Being a member has allowed me to serve on the board of directors, the communications committee, and be an ambassador, helping new members as they come on board into a culture of pay it forward and relationship-
· Do you have any advice for new business owners?
Take advantage of everything that is available to you to be sure the world knows you're here. In particular, join organizations where networking is made easy for you. The Brookfield Chamber of Commerce is one of the best venues around because of its culture of helping members grow their businesses. It is critical to understand the difference between marketing, advertising and sales. To help small business owners understand this, we have created "Murphy's Laws of Marketing." Check them out on the Brookfield Chamber's website at www.brookfieldchamber.com under 'Member Center.'
· What would your colleagues be surprised to find out about you?
In my earlier life, I played semi-pro baseball – shortstop. I'm also a church organist, but can rock out with the best! Still play keyboard.
· How long have you been a Brookfield Chamber member?
Murphy Associates has been a member of the Brookfield Chamber for 25 years. The chamber's culture, events and programs have played a huge part in our success. The relationships we have developed over the years are key to our growth. We have become almost exclusively a referral-based company.
Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce is the largest business organization in Brookfield, and the leading business organization representing the interests of business in Brookfield and the surrounding area. GBCC recognizes the value in creating collaborative partnerships with other chambers in Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties. These partnerships expand the reach, influence, and visibility of the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce and provide additional benefits to its membership.
For more information, please contact Carol White, President, Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce, at 262-786-1886 or carol@brookfieldchamber.com. www.brookfieldchamber.com
Contact
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse