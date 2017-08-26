News By Tag
Hammock Gardens Nursery & Landscaping Announces Fall Workshop Schedule
Mark your calendar for a Fall Workshop at Hammock Gardens Nursery & Landscaping!
The workshop series schedule is as follows:
September 9th at 10:00am - Monet's Garden Arrangement. Attendees will create a one of a kind colorful work of art in flowers.
September 13th at 10:00am - Hypertufa workshop. Attendees will create their own light-weight concrete (hypertufa) pot and are asked to 'dress for a mess'.
September 21st at 3:30pm – Wine & Painting Workshop. Attendees will paint on canvas using only an old credit card and enjoy a complimentary glass of wine. Artist Roann Elias will be the guest instructor.
September 30th at 10:00am – Ceramic Leaf Pocket Planter Workshop. Attendees will use hand-building techniques and imply texture to clay to create a leaf planter that can be hung up or placed in a garden.
All workshops require a registration and supplies fee. Guests may call 386-446-9154.
Hammock Gardens Nursery & Landscaping opened in 2006 and is owned by Janine Regina Fonseca and Mike Fonseca. They celebrated 10 years in business last December. They offer professional landscape designs and lawn maintenance services for commercial and residential customers, as well as expert advice on Florida-friendly coastal, intracoastal and inland regions of North Florida plant and tree products. They offer garden workshops and classes on vertical gardens, Hypertufa pots, terrariums, herb gardens and more. Their garden center, gift shop and full service florist are located at 5208 North Oceanshore Blvd in Palm Coast.
They carry all types of Florida-friendly plants as well as plant care products such as fertilizers, soil, mulches and more. There is decorative glazed pottery, unique garden spheres and statuary throughout the garden center for sale. The staff at Hammock Gardens Nursery & Landscaping carefully hand-pick unique and high quality plants and products to ensure their customers are getting the best value for their investment.
They can be reached online at http://www.hammockgardens.com/
Hammock Gardens Nursery & Landscaping
***@gmail.com
