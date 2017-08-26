News By Tag
Start Labor Day Weekend on the Right Note with Jazz Brunch at Prairie Grass Cafe
Enjoy the live music while savoring delicious dishes like the special Crab and Local Corn Omelet ($16). A fall dish featuring seasonal, locally sourced sweet corn and succulent crab, the fluffy omelet is served next to sliced avocados and cucumbers and garnished with microgreens.
Other Prairie Grass Cafe favorites on the regular brunch menu include the Local Omelet, with farmer eggs, River Valley Ranch mushrooms, and Capriole Farm goat cheese ($11.50); Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with maple syrup and whipped butter ($12) or topped with raspberry sauce and Crème Anglaise ($17); and Ancho Marinated Skirt Steak with two eggs any style, breakfast potatoes and choice of toast ($27).
View the full brunch menu online. Call 847-205-4433 to make a reservation.
About Prairie Grass Cafe
Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd.; Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433)
About Jim Batson Duo
A regular on the Chicago jazz scene for more than 25 years, Batson has had the great fortune to work with some of the top pianists in Chicago area including Marshall Vente, Bobby Schiff, Mike Flack, Jose' Valdez, and many others. These collaborations will be showcased during Prairie Grass Cafe's Saturday Jazz Brunch.
