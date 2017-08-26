 
Start Labor Day Weekend on the Right Note with Jazz Brunch at Prairie Grass Cafe

 
 
Crab and Local Corn Omelet
Crab and Local Corn Omelet
 
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Kick off the holiday weekend with a special Saturday Jazz Brunch at Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd.; Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433)! Featuring live music from bassist Jim Batson and his crew from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 2, the restaurant's Saturday Jazz Brunch is the perfect way to fuel up for Labor Day.

Enjoy the live music while savoring delicious dishes like the special Crab and Local Corn Omelet ($16). A fall dish featuring seasonal, locally sourced sweet corn and succulent crab, the fluffy omelet is served next to sliced avocados and cucumbers and garnished with microgreens.

Other Prairie Grass Cafe favorites on the regular brunch menu include the Local Omelet, with farmer eggs, River Valley Ranch mushrooms, and Capriole Farm goat cheese ($11.50); Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with maple syrup and whipped butter ($12) or topped with raspberry sauce and Crème Anglaise ($17); and Ancho Marinated Skirt Steak with two eggs any style, breakfast potatoes and choice of toast ($27).

View the full brunch menu online. Call 847-205-4433 to make a reservation.

About Prairie Grass Cafe

Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd.; Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433) supports Chicago's Green City Market and local sustainable farms, selecting the freshest ingredients to reflect the season. Prairie Grass Cafe currently serves lunch Monday - Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner Monday through Sunday. Dinner is served Tuesday - Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Monday and Sunday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Prairie Grass Cafe also serves breakfast Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Light fare is available in the bar Monday through Friday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (847) 205-4433 or visit prairiegrasscafe.com. Follow Prairie Grass Cafe news at newsline360.com/prairiegrasscafe and on Facebook at Facebook.com/PrairieGrassCafe. 

About Jim Batson Duo

A regular on the Chicago jazz scene for more than 25 years, Batson has had the great fortune to work with some of the top pianists in Chicago area including Marshall Vente, Bobby Schiff, Mike Flack, Jose' Valdez, and many others. These collaborations will be showcased during Prairie Grass Cafe's Saturday Jazz Brunch.
