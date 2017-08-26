News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Picture Perfect Frame & Gallery to Host Inaugural Artist Event
Share this: Mark your calendar for September 15th at Picture Perfect Frame & Gallery for an Artist Event!
The inaugural event will be held at the gallery located at 25 Palm Harbor Village Way, Suite 8 in Palm Coast. They will welcome Artist Trish Vevera with her "Birds and Paradise" exhibit. Trish will be here to meet and greet and answer any questions about her paintings, which will be featured in the front of the gallery for one month.
Wine and light appetizers will be served. Attendees are asked to RSVP on Picture Perfect's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/
Picture Perfect Frame & Gallery has been serving the Flagler County community and beyond since 1993. They offer framing as well as display art and photographs from local artists and beyond. They specialize in creative design using solid design principles, as well as proper preservation practices, to create a pleasing and attractive finished product.
Picture Perfect Frame & Gallery is located at 25 Palm Harbor Village Way, Suite 8 in Palm Coast. They can be reached at 386-446-9500 or online at http://pictureperfect-
Contact
Picture Perfect Frame & Gallery
***@pictureperfect-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse