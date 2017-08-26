 
Picture Perfect Frame & Gallery to Host Inaugural Artist Event

Mark your calendar for September 15th at Picture Perfect Frame & Gallery for an Artist Event!
 
 
Picture Perfect Frame & Gallery to host Artist Event Sept 15th.
PALM COAST, Fla. - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Marna Connor, proprietor of Picture Perfect Frame & Gallery, is pleased to announce they will host an artist event on September 15th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

The inaugural event will be held at the gallery located at 25 Palm Harbor Village Way, Suite 8 in Palm Coast. They will welcome Artist Trish Vevera with her "Birds and Paradise" exhibit.  Trish will be here to meet and greet and answer any questions about her paintings, which will be featured in the front of the gallery for one month.

Wine and light appetizers will be served. Attendees are asked to RSVP on Picture Perfect's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PicturePerfectFrameandGallery/, or by calling 386-446-9500.

Picture Perfect Frame & Gallery has been serving the Flagler County community and beyond since 1993. They offer framing as well as display art and photographs from local artists and beyond. They specialize in creative design using solid design principles, as well as proper preservation practices, to create a pleasing and attractive finished product.

Picture Perfect Frame & Gallery is located at 25 Palm Harbor Village Way, Suite 8 in Palm Coast. They can be reached at 386-446-9500 or online at http://pictureperfect-frameandgallery.com/ or at https://www.facebook.com/PicturePerfectFrameandGallery/.

Picture Perfect Frame & Gallery
***@pictureperfect-frameandgallery.com
Click to Share