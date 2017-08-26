"Sound of Color" the work of Rafael Navarro

Rafael Navarro

End

-- Royse Contemporary is excited to announce the solo exhibition of mixed-media artist Rafael Navarro entitled, featuring an impressive body of work highlighting the artist's love of art and music, his range and mastery of skill and captivating works filled with symbolism, spirit and craftsmanship. The exhibition will feature a variety of mediums including painting, mixed-media and sculpture. When asked about his work Navarro simply stated, "I prefer to communicate visually, in a poetic manner, making similarities in the creation of life, music, and art."highlights a charismatic collection of work inspired by music and musical instruments themselves, which the artist says "are already artworks by themselves made by extraordinary craftswomen, and craftsmen with the purpose to create music, music that is present in our everyday lives." Navarro brilliantly blends mediums, symbolism, and craftsmanship into dynamic and enthralling works of art, states curator Nicole Royse, who goes on to say that "what I love most about Navarro's work is his keen eye for details, the strong imagery he depicts and the stories each piece tells."Originally from Mexico City Navarro, has resided in Phoenix since 1989 where he is an active and vital part of the ever-growing Phoenix arts community. He began creating at a young age playing and sculpting with clay daily, eventually exploring other mediums with a few art courses. He is primarily a self-taught artist that possesses such a mastery of craft while having the ability to skillfully handle a variety of mediums, resulting in spectacular work unlike any other.Navarro has exhibited his artwork at a variety of galleries across the valley including After Hours Gallery with "26 Blocks", Legend City Studios in annual Chaos theory exhibition, Modified Arts, Phoenix College, Tilt Gallery and Vision Gallery, receiving critical acclaim for his work from both curators and academics. Navarro's work has been featured in numerous publications both online and in print including Phoenix New Times, Arizona Republic and Java Magazine. Currently he shares an art studio and gallery with two artists at The Lodge Art Studio located in the heart of the Grand Avenue Arts district.opening reception will take place Thursday, October 19, 2017 from 5-10pm coinciding with the weekly Thursday night Scottsdale ArtWalk in Old Town Scottsdale. The evening will feature a brief talk by owner and curator Nicole Royse addressing the artist and his work, along with an opportunity to meet the artist.will be on view through Saturday, November 4, 2017. Royse Contemporary is located in the Marshall Square complex at 7077 E. Main Street, Suite 6, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 (located on the south side of Main Street just west of Marshall Way). Royse Contemporary is open Monday-Wednesday by appointment only, Tuesday 10-2pm, Thursday 4-10pm, Friday 4-9pm, Saturday 11am-5pm, Sunday Closed. For more information about Royse Contemporary or for mentioned artists please visit roysecontemporary.com. Direct all media inquiries to owner, Nicole Royse Nicole@nicoleroyse.com or (602) 810-3449.