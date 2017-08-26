 
Industry News





The Hireman Add Ecolift to Growing Hire Fleet

 
 
Ecolift
Ecolift
LONDON - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The Hireman are contining to expand their range of hire equipment with the introduction of the Ecolift. The Ecolift is a manual access tower which provides a practical, safe platform for working heights of up to 4.2 metres. Ideal for many tasks, this access tower will be available alongisde the popular Pecolift.

About The Ecolift

The Ecolift operates without a battery or any power source. The user simply steps onto the platform and lifts themself up using the handle. The absense of steps or podiums improves safety, as it reduces the risk of trips or falls. Additionally, the platform is enclosed, which protects the user from the ground up.

The tower can be extended to full height in just 15 seconds, and provides unlimited lift cycles. This robust, durable design will last for years which makes it a cheap and low maintenance solution.

Key features of the Ecolift include:

• Safe Working Load - 150kg

• Closed dimensions (mm): 128 x 70 x 194

• Basket dimensions (mm): 850 x 644

The following page provides further information: http://www.thehireman.co.uk/ecolift.html
