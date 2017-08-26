News By Tag
The Hireman Add Ecolift to Growing Hire Fleet
About The Ecolift
The Ecolift operates without a battery or any power source. The user simply steps onto the platform and lifts themself up using the handle. The absense of steps or podiums improves safety, as it reduces the risk of trips or falls. Additionally, the platform is enclosed, which protects the user from the ground up.
The tower can be extended to full height in just 15 seconds, and provides unlimited lift cycles. This robust, durable design will last for years which makes it a cheap and low maintenance solution.
Key features of the Ecolift include:
• Safe Working Load - 150kg
• Closed dimensions (mm): 128 x 70 x 194
• Basket dimensions (mm): 850 x 644
The following page provides further information:
