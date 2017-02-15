 
Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Discounts Available on PASMA Training Courses at London Based Company The Hireman

 
 
PASMA Training
PASMA Training
 
LONDON - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The Hireman is offering a significant discount on all PASMA training courses booked to take place in March.

Every year 24% of work fatalities are from falls, and The Hireman's PASMA accredited Towers for Users course provides the knowledge and expertise to help prevent injuries on site. Courses usually take place at The Hireman's central London depot, which includes a specialised training area and safe yard space for the practical part of the session.

The discount codes can be applied when booking through The Hireman's dedicated online booking system. The codes are as follows:

Bookings of 4 people will be available for £400 with the discount code PASMA4.

Bookings of 8 people will be available for £700 with the discount code PASMA8.

Bookings of 12 people will be available for £1000 with the discount code PASMA12.

Each discount represents savings of over 10% on the standard price. The PASMA training courses take place every Thursday – the 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th – throughout March.

On-site courses are also available, and for on-site bookings of 12 people, a hire tower will be provided for the session free of charge. On-site courses are designed to suit each customer's needs and the training department endeavours to provide the course whenever is most convenient.

Abrasive Wheel and Manual Handling training is also available, both of which help attendees protect themselves and others against the risks associated with cutting discs and lifting on site respectively.

Courses are available through The Hireman's website: http://www.thehireman.co.uk/training/course/pasma-towers/

Contact
Ian Alland
***@thehireman.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@thehireman.co.uk
