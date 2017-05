Hire Fleet Expanded: New Products Arrive at London's The Hireman

End

-- London tool hire company, The Hireman have added a number of new, exciting products to their hire fleet due to customer demand. The company are always seeking to improve their service and provide an extensive range of products to customers.8m Roofing Hoist - This hoist can be set up in only four minutes, and enables the user to load up to 1000 tiles onto a roof in just 25 minutes.1-Man Mobile Tower - This access tower is available in four different working heights; 3.1, 4.1, 5.1 and 6.1m. The trolley base unit allows easy transportation.140bar/2000psi Mini-Bowser Pressure Washer - This pressure washer comes with a 125L integrated water tank, and is suitable for areas with narrow access.The Hireman are a London based tool hire company, that specialise in providing tools and equipment for hire and sale. They also have a training department, to provide safety training in the use of equipment such as PASMA towers or Abrasive Wheels.To find out more about the new additions, visit The Hireman's website: http://www.thehireman.co.uk