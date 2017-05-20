News By Tag
Hire Fleet Expanded: New Products Arrive at London's The Hireman
The Hireman's most signifcant additions are:
8m Roofing Hoist - This hoist can be set up in only four minutes, and enables the user to load up to 1000 tiles onto a roof in just 25 minutes.
1-Man Mobile Tower - This access tower is available in four different working heights; 3.1, 4.1, 5.1 and 6.1m. The trolley base unit allows easy transportation.
140bar/2000psi Mini-Bowser Pressure Washer - This pressure washer comes with a 125L integrated water tank, and is suitable for areas with narrow access.
About The Hireman
The Hireman are a London based tool hire company, that specialise in providing tools and equipment for hire and sale. They also have a training department, to provide safety training in the use of equipment such as PASMA towers or Abrasive Wheels.
To find out more about the new additions, visit The Hireman's website: http://www.thehireman.co.uk
