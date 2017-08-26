News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
3 Design Trends That Are So Hot Right Now…But Where Did They Come From?!
To understand the origin of the design is critical to understanding what might happen next. Offering web page design in Melbourne, Newpath web is always working to grasp and understand modern trends and their origins. Here, we've listed a few that we've noticed that you should definitely get on.
1. Card Design
The structuring of information on a web page has always been a complicated process. Do you just present the information in chronological order, with minimal distinction between elements, or keep information scarce, instead just providing multiple landing pages for each concept? Neither, in fact.
If you need to present lots of incongruous ideas, say on a landing page or a blog, there is immense benefit towards using the "card design" style, where each section has clear boundaries, acting as a card against the background. Thismethodallows for each idea to have itsown space to grow, offering an element of separation from other pieces on the page.
This style was dramatically popularised by image-sharing site Pinterest, which was able to successfully include a raft of various ideas into single searches through the use of cards. Increasingly, from Google News to The Verge, any website that needs to integrate multiple ideas uses card design.
While the trend might not be useful for a full web page design, recognising its benefits can turn a mismatched home page or blog section into a truly excellently crafted user experience.
2. Quality Photography
Just like the hierarchy of information on a website, the imagery used in web design has always been a challenge. While multiple businesses may look to manage the photography in-house or may revert to using stock imagery to convey their meaning, there is an attractive alternative that presents your brand as edgy and dynamic.
The use of high-quality photography is increasingly prevalent in modern website designs. This isn't just simple themes presented immaculately;
Thisis probably influenced by two obvious factors: the rise of digital photography, and "peak" television. I know, not really the most present of ideas, but still. Of course, with everyone now walking around with 10-megapixel cameras in their pockets (in other words, smartphones)
Furthermore, it leads people to push themselves more: to capture stunning imagery that has additional meaning. And these individuals seek this meaning through peak television, where the ever-present artistry of film-making is now more available than ever to the viewing public, through television shows with actual meaning behind thedisparate imagery.
Best utilised for splash pages and above-the-fold content, ensure that you engage with some terrific photographers who can adequately convey your brand's key messages in high-quality and thought-provoking images.
3. The Hamburger Menu
With the rise of mobile browsing, the full-scale menu is a great challenge. With browser width constantly changing, how can you offer all your various navigation options if the menu is going to be cut down by two-thirds?
Of course, the "hamburger" menu icon has been around for decades, but it was resurrected for mobile browsing, and the rest is history. Offering a single symbol to be engaged which then opens the full gamut of navigational options (either in a horizontal or vertical form), this is a godsend for high-quality mobile browsing and web page design in general.
Thisobviously gets its popularity from mobile browsing, and in particular, the rise of smartphones. The Apple iPhone 3Gs was possibly the first mainstream usage of the hamburger in its current design trend and was used in the memo application. Quickly embraced by mega apps (as small as they were, in hindsight) Facebook and Twitter, the hamburger menu was quickly embraced as the go-to navigational icon in mobile applications.
As more and more people engaged with smartphones and applications, designers realised that users knew what the icon would be indicating. Already utilised for mobile browsing functionality, increasingly the hamburger menu is now available on full-screen web pages across the internet. With the growing understanding of what it means (I'm sure users from ages 8 to 80 would understand what it means), designers are riding this trend hard.
Web Design is Constantly Evolving
We said it at the top, and we'll say it again: web design is constantlyevolving. Web page design in Melbourne is increasingly varied for what is hot and what is not. Working with a fully-fledged digital agency means that there is a wide range of design opinions under one roof, with all parties comprehending where trends might be coming from. For more details visit https://www.newpathweb.com.au/
Media Contact
Newpath web
(03) 8605 4896
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse