Reset Suites, a mindfulness spa, opens in the midst of Seattle's Amazon campus

Nadine Thisselle (owner)

Reset Suites

2064417011

nadine@resetsuites.com

-- Reset Suites is a mindfulness spa designed to combat the stress of the modern work day. Our customers are urban wellness seekers who work in fast-paced environments that know they need to elbow out a little room for themselves between meetings for a productive mini-indulgence.Reset Suites offers guided relaxation called Reset Sessions that include ambient music, calming blue lights, warm neck wrap, and a Relaxation Artist providing a light hand to head massage while taking you through mindfulness meditation exercises. It's approachable and easy - there are no techniques to learn or gear to buy. Once you're in the luxurious recliner, you realize you deserve this because you work hard and your brain needs a chance to reboot. You can add on a foot massage to any Reset Session. Traditional massage therapy sessions are also available and customizable for your wellness goals.We have private nap rooms because even 20 minutes of sleep can boost your cognitive function and creative thinking. You can duck out of the office for a quick nap and be back in the office primed for your next meeting.Reset Suites is a hidden gem in downtown Seattle one block from Amazon's HQ tucked away in a nondescript building at 2200 Sixth Ave, Suite 430, and when you walk through our doors it's like a Nap Speakeasy.Easy online booking at https://resetsuites.com