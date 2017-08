Southeast Ventura County To Host YMCA Joel and Frances McCrea Memorial Award Gala

Penny and Doug Yarrow

Diane Rumbaugh

-- The Southeast Ventura County YMCA is hosting its first inaugural Joel and Frances McCrea Memorial Award Gala Saturday, September 23 at 6:00 p.m. at the Four Seasons Hotel in Westlake Village.The evening features gourmet cuisine, music from Lenny Goldsmith and the New Old and a silent auction. The event will honor Doug and Penny Yarrow for their leadership and commitment to bringing a new YMCA to Westlake Village. Winners of the first Community Leadership Awards will also be announced. The awards will be given to community members in who have made a positive impact through volunteering and by showing strong leadership qualities that inspire others to become involved."The evening is an opportunity to recognize leaders in our community who give of themselves to help others," says Ronnie Stone, the Southeast Ventura County Y's CEO. "It will also raise money to support important programs so that everyone can participate in YMCA activities."Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Southeast Ventura County YMCA's financial assistance programs and its Safety Around Water, a free five-session course that teaches children water safety and basic swimming skills.The Southeast Ventura County YMCA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building positive relationships, impacting lives and strengthening the community through youth development, healthy living programs and social responsibility. It serves the Conejo and Simi valleys, Westlake Village, Oak Park, Agoura Hills and Moorpark through its four branches.The cost of the gala is $275 per person, $525 per couple. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. For more information, call 805-497-3081, ext. 102, email jwise@sevymca.org or go to http://www.sevymca.org