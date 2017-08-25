News By Tag
Two St. Louis Divorce Mediators Lead the Way to Help Separating Spouses Divorce In A Unique Way
Jennifer Rench, of J. Rench Law Firm LLC | St. Louis Divorce and Mediation, said, "It makes sense to involve a financial professional in your divorce because divorce is not just a legal process. Divorce involves dividing equity in a house, splitting retirement accounts, running child support calculations and analyzing the need for maintenance."
Nicole Davis is excited to bring more support to divorcing spouses in co-mediation and said, "Two heads are better than one. Jennifer and I bring two separate sets of skills to the table. I provide divorce financial analysis skills and understand the complexities of financial settlements. Jennifer brings a wealth of divorce law knowledge to the table and has years of experience with the legal process of divorce. I believe that by utilizing co-mediation, people are much happier with their outcome and they will have healthier relationships post divorce."
Nicole Davis and Jennifer Rench offer co-mediation services at an affordable cost. They created a streamlined approach and strucutred their fees to make mediation services accessable. Nicole says, "We have a combined hourly rate that is comparable to the hourly rate of a single divorce attorney. We also developed a Co-Mediation Reduced Fee Program and accept two reduced fee cases a month to make mediation services accessable to people that can't afford the entire fee."
Individuals or couples wanting to find out more about divorce co-mediation services can contact J. Rench Law Firm LLC at 314-725-4000 or visit http://www.stldivorceandmediation.com/
