August 2017





Two St. Louis Divorce Mediators Lead the Way to Help Separating Spouses Divorce In A Unique Way

 
 
St. Louis Divorce Mediators Jennifer Rench & Nicole Davis
St. Louis Divorce Mediators Jennifer Rench & Nicole Davis
 
St. Louis Divorce Mediation
Divorce Co-Mediation
Divorce Lawyer

Legal

St. Louis - Missouri - US

Services

ST. LOUIS - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Mediators Jennifer Rench, a divorce lawyer, and Nicole Davis, a divorce financial advisor, are pairing their skills to help separating spouses use a new streamlined co-mediation process to settle their divorces. Co-mediation is an innovative approach that allows two divorce mediators trained in different disciplines to improve the quality of the mediation process and also the outcome.

Jennifer Rench, of J. Rench Law Firm LLC | St. Louis Divorce and Mediation, said, "It makes sense to involve a financial professional in your divorce because divorce is not just a legal process. Divorce involves dividing equity in a house, splitting retirement accounts, running child support calculations and analyzing the need for maintenance." When Jennifer discovered that Nicole Davis of Reliance Financial Services also performed divorce financial analysis, it became clear how this pairing could offer a great service to so many people.

Nicole Davis is excited to bring more support to divorcing spouses in co-mediation and said, "Two heads are better than one. Jennifer and I bring two separate sets of skills to the table. I provide divorce financial analysis skills and understand the complexities of financial settlements. Jennifer brings a wealth of divorce law knowledge to the table and has years of experience with the legal process of divorce. I believe that by utilizing co-mediation, people are much happier with their outcome and they will have healthier relationships post divorce."

Nicole Davis and Jennifer Rench offer co-mediation services at an affordable cost. They created a streamlined approach and strucutred their fees to make mediation services accessable. Nicole says, "We have a combined hourly rate that is comparable to the hourly rate of a single divorce attorney. We also developed a Co-Mediation Reduced Fee Program and accept two reduced fee cases a month to make mediation services accessable to people that can't afford the entire fee."

Individuals or couples wanting to find out more about divorce co-mediation services can contact J. Rench Law Firm LLC at 314-725-4000 or visit  http://www.stldivorceandmediation.com/who-we-are/services....

Contact
J Rench Law Firm | St. Louis Divorce and Mediation
314-725-4000
***@stldivorceandmediation.com
