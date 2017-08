HRKS' Owens Featured Panelist at "I Am Psyched!"National Tour

Contact

-- Chelsea Owens, Managing Partner at HR Knowledge Source (HRKS), has been selected to be a featured panelist at the "I Am Psyched!" National Tour, on September 5-7, 2017, at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC), University Center, 642 E. 5th Street Chattanooga, TN 37403. Owens is one of several UTC alumni who are returning to speak on a panel to discuss psychology degree career paths.I AM PSYCHED! is a multimedia pop-up exhibit developed by the American Psychological Association's Women's Programs Office that explores the history and contemporary contributions of women of color in psychology. The main exhibit will be displayed in the University Center Chattanooga Room.Owens is a strategic HR business partner with HRKS with over15 years of experience in human resources. With a Master of Science in Industrial and Organizational Psychology earned from The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, she will share knowledge about her chosen career path with tour attendees. The panelist discussion is one of several breakout sessions that will take place from 12 to 1pm.Owens is a talented Human Resources Consultant whose accomplishments include rebuilding and restructuring businesses and teams. She is passionate about learning and development and has developed and delivered management training series which resulted in improved leadership and team effectiveness.As a result, HRKS is one of the fastest growing HR consulting firms in the Atlanta area. For more information on HRKS please send an email to clientsolutions@ hrknowledgesource.com , call 770-322-HRKS or visit www.hrknowledgesource.com . For more information on the "I Am PSYCHED!" project go to http://www.apa.org/pi/women/iampsyched/