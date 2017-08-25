 
News By Tag
* Psychology
* Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


HRKS' Owens Featured Panelist at "I Am Psyched!"National Tour

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Psychology
Education

Industry:
Human resources

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Events

ATLANTA - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Chelsea Owens, Managing Partner at HR Knowledge Source (HRKS), has been selected to be a featured panelist at the "I Am Psyched!" National Tour, on September 5-7, 2017, at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC), University Center, 642 E. 5th Street Chattanooga, TN  37403.  Owens is one of several UTC alumni who are returning to speak on a panel to discuss psychology degree career paths.

I AM PSYCHED! is a multimedia pop-up exhibit developed by the American Psychological Association's Women's Programs Office that explores the history and contemporary contributions of women of color in psychology. The main exhibit will be displayed in the University Center Chattanooga Room.

Owens is a strategic HR business partner with HRKS with over15 years of experience in human resources.  With a Master of Science in Industrial and Organizational Psychology earned from The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, she will share knowledge about her chosen career path with tour attendees.  The panelist discussion is one of several breakout sessions that will take place from 12 to 1pm.

Owens is a talented Human Resources Consultant whose accomplishments include rebuilding and restructuring businesses and teams.  She is passionate about learning and development and has developed and delivered management training series which resulted in improved leadership and team effectiveness.

As a result, HRKS is one of the fastest growing HR consulting firms in the Atlanta area.  For more information on HRKS please send an email to clientsolutions@hrknowledgesource.com, call 770-

322-HRKS or visit www.hrknowledgesource.com. For more information on the "I Am PSYCHED!" project go to  http://www.apa.org/pi/women/iampsyched/.

Contact
The KAMDI Group
Tonya Hawley
7703224757
***@thekamdigroup.com
End
Source:HR Knowledge Source
Email:***@thekamdigroup.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The KAMDI Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share