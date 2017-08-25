 
Triumph Construction Starts $51 Million Infrastructure Project in Coney Island

Plans include new sewers and streets in support of the City's economic development initiatives.
 
 
Improvements include modifying the northern frontage of MCU Park.
Improvements include modifying the northern frontage of MCU Park.
 
BRONX, N.Y. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Triumph Construction Corp., one of the largest privately-held utility contractors in the New York metropolitan area, began work this summer on a $51 million dollar contract in support of New York City's Comprehensive Plan for Coney Island.  The project includes the construction of storm and sanitary sewers, water mains, and street reconstruction, ranging from roadways, sidewalks, and streetscapes to street lighting, traffic signals, and appurtenances.

"Coney Island is a world-renowned amusement and entertainment destination," observed Triumph Construction President Carlo Cuzzi, "but it's also a larger neighborhood that's home to 50,000 residents and the businesses that support them.  At Triumph, we're honored to take part in a major infrastructure project that will directly benefit those who live, work, and visit here.  The changes and improvements we're making at street level will set the stage for new housing, services, and amenities for years to come."

According to New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), the project's goals include improving the sewer and water infrastructure in the area of the project site; improving water quality by constructing sewers which will collect and convey storm and sanitary flows from the neighborhood; allowing for treatment of sanitary flows by conveying flows to a treatment plant; alleviate flooding; and supporting the City's initiatives.  HAKS Engineers, Architects, and Land Surveyors, P.C. has been retained by NYCEDC to act as the construction manager for the project.

The majority of work being undertaken by Triumph Construction will take place on Neptune Avenue, Mermaid Avenue, and Surf Avenue as well as West 17th, West 19th, and West 20th Streets.  Triumph Construction will also make on-site grade change/access modifications along the northern frontage of MCU Park, home of the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Triumph Construction Corp. is active in every borough of New York City and is a sought-after partner in everything from gas and electric service work to major capital improvement projects and large-scale private sector construction jobs.  Founded in 1999 by Carlo Cuzzi, Triumph Construction employs approximately 300 people and takes pride in supporting local causes and organizations.  More information on Triumph Construction is available at www.TriumphConstructionNY.com.

