Triumph Construction Starts $51 Million Infrastructure Project in Coney Island
Plans include new sewers and streets in support of the City's economic development initiatives.
"Coney Island is a world-renowned amusement and entertainment destination,"
According to New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), the project's goals include improving the sewer and water infrastructure in the area of the project site; improving water quality by constructing sewers which will collect and convey storm and sanitary flows from the neighborhood;
The majority of work being undertaken by Triumph Construction will take place on Neptune Avenue, Mermaid Avenue, and Surf Avenue as well as West 17th, West 19th, and West 20th Streets. Triumph Construction will also make on-site grade change/access modifications along the northern frontage of MCU Park, home of the Brooklyn Cyclones.
Triumph Construction Corp. is active in every borough of New York City and is a sought-after partner in everything from gas and electric service work to major capital improvement projects and large-scale private sector construction jobs. Founded in 1999 by Carlo Cuzzi, Triumph Construction employs approximately 300 people and takes pride in supporting local causes and organizations. More information on Triumph Construction is available at www.TriumphConstructionNY.com.
Lloyd Singer
lsinger@epoch5.com
