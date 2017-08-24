 
Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524


Get Ready To Wiggle Waggle Walk

Community dog walk, fundraiser for Pasadena Humane Society Sunday, Sept. 24
 
 
PASADENA, Calif. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Grab your walking shoes and a leash for the 19th Annual Wiggle Waggle Walk and Family Festival at Brookside Park at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Sunday, September 24. The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA (PHS) hopes to raise $300,000 from the event, which will be used for food, shelter and medical care for homeless animals, more than 11,000 of which are taken in by PHS every year.

Thousands ofpeople are expected to take part in the walk around the Rose Bowl. Animal lovers are encouraged to fundraise for the animals by registering as an individual or as part of a team on the Wiggle Waggle Walk Website and asking family, friends and co-workers for donations. Attendees do not need a dog to join the fun—just a desire to help animals. Participants can walk a 1 or 3 mile loop around the Rose Bowl or stay behind to enjoy our vendor booths at Brookside Park. If you are unable to attend the event, you can still donate via the Walk website.

Animal lover and Emmy-winning journalist Lu Parker will emcee. Actress Carolyn Hennesy will also join to help get the party started. School of Rock will be the special musical guest, and Disc Dogs of Southern California will be on site for an exhilarating demonstration.

"The Wiggle Waggle Walk is a fun day out at the beautiful Rose Bowl to support the lifesaving work of the Pasadena Humane Society," said Julie Bank, the organization's President/CEO. "Join us at our biggest fundraiser of the year to support our mission to provide compassion and care to animals in the region."

Early bird registration is $20 and includes a Wiggle Waggle Walk t-shirt, bib number and bandana for your dog. After September 11, the registration fee will be $25. Pre-registration is encouraged, but Walkers may also register at the event. Fundraisers can receive a spot in the coveted VIP Lounge by raising $500 or more. The VIP Lounge will feature complimentary breakfast, beverages and free giveaways.

Check-in opens at 8:00 a.m. at Brookside Park. The Walk begins at 9:00 a.m. and festivities, including vendor booths, K-9 demonstrations, food trucks, music and canine contests, will continue until noon. Brookside Park is located at 360 North Arroyo Blvd in Pasadena.

For more information and to register, visit wigglewagglewalk.org.

About the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA

The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA is a donor-supported, nonprofit organization that provides animal care and services for homeless and owned animals in the Greater Los Angeles Area. The organization is dedicated to promoting humane treatment and compassionate care for all animals. The animals in its care come from 11 animal control contract cities, as well as partner shelters across the Los Angeles area and beyond. The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA also offers lifesaving programs and services to the community that support the human-animal bond and keep pets in homes. To learn more, visit pasadenahumane.org.
Source:Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA
Email:***@pasadenahumane.org Email Verified
Tags:WiggleWaggleWalk, PHS, Pasadena
Industry:Pets
Location:Pasadena - California - United States
