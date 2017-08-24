News By Tag
Franchise Grade® Adds Maps Tool To It's Franchise Intelligence Platform
New Maps Application Identifies Franchise Brands in a Market, Number of Locations and How Each Brand Performed
Maps will enable a franchisor to identify those markets that provide the best opportunity for system growth. Rather than rely on demographic data, a franchisor will be able to construct and execute a franchise development strategy based upon real data that reveals which franchises are in a market and how they are performing.
Jeff Lefler, CEO of Franchise Grade, commenting on this new Franchise Intelligence product stated: "Maps is one of the most exciting and useful applications we've developed to date. It's the result of our continued investment in applied technology, vast franchise database and our franchise grading program using our proprietary Franchise Performance Index™." Lefler continued: "Maps will replace the hit or miss franchise growth strategy that numerous franchisors and franchisees rely on."
Click here to learn more about Maps. (https://www.franchisegrade.com/
About Franchise Grade®
Franchise Grade is The Authority on FranchisingTM. Our proprietary Franchise Intelligence platform empowers our clients to make smarter, data-driven decisions. Using Franchise Intelligence will accelerate your sales process, increase conversions and support development. Our data is used by leading media outlets, academic institutions, Private Equity groups, brokers, franchisors and prospective franchisees.
