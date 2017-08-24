 
Franchise Grade® Adds Maps Tool To It's Franchise Intelligence Platform

New Maps Application Identifies Franchise Brands in a Market, Number of Locations and How Each Brand Performed
 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Franchise Grade® the leading franchise market research firm in the franchise industry, has added another product to its Franchise Intelligence analytical tools. The new Maps tool is the first of its kind market analysis tool in the franchise industry. Maps enables users to identify the market potential for its franchise by identifying the number of franchise locations operating in the same franchise category. Maps identifies each franchise brand and calculates how each brand has performed in that same market.

Maps will enable a franchisor to identify those markets that provide the best opportunity for system growth. Rather than rely on demographic data, a franchisor will be able to construct and execute a franchise development strategy based upon real data that reveals which franchises are in a market and how they are performing.

Jeff Lefler, CEO of Franchise Grade, commenting on this new Franchise Intelligence product stated: "Maps is one of the most exciting and useful applications we've developed to date. It's the result of our continued investment in applied technology, vast franchise database and our franchise grading program using our proprietary Franchise Performance Index™." Lefler continued: "Maps will replace the hit or miss franchise growth strategy that numerous franchisors and franchisees rely on."

About Franchise Grade®

Franchise Grade is The Authority on FranchisingTM. Our proprietary Franchise Intelligence platform empowers our clients to make smarter, data-driven decisions. Using Franchise Intelligence will accelerate your sales process, increase conversions and support development. Our data is used by leading media outlets, academic institutions, Private Equity groups, brokers, franchisors and prospective franchisees.

Jeff Stephenson | Media Marketing Manager
FranchiseGrade.com
