-- Franchise Grade® the leading franchise market research firm in the franchise industry, has added another valuable application to its Franchise Intelligence product suite. Franchisors and franchisees using Franchise Intelligence will have the ability to gain valuable consumer feedback via Facebook, Google, Trip Advisor and Yelp regarding their services or products.Jeff Lefler, CEO of Franchise Grade, commenting on the Consumer application stated: "For the first time in franchising, franchisors and their franchisees of all sizes will be able know how consumers value and rate their offering. To date, acquiring wcj broad-based consumer evaluations has been typically limited to the large franchise systems." Lefler continued: "As we add more applications to our Franchise Intelligence suite franchisors, franchisees and consumers will be able to reap the benefits."Consumer is just one of the components of Franchise Intelligence that can help to elevate the performance of franchise brands.Learn More about our Exclusive Consumer product here.Franchise Grade is The Authority on Franchising. Our proprietary Franchise Intelligence platform empowers our clients to make smarter, data-driven decisions. Using Franchise Intelligence will accelerate your sales process, increase conversions and support development. Our data is used by leading media outlets, academic institutions, Private Equity groups, brokers, franchisors and prospective franchisees.