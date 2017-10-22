News By Tag
Franchise Grade® Adds Consumer Application to Franchise Intelligence Portal
New Consumer application supports franchisor reputation management based on feedback from consumer review websites.
Jeff Lefler, CEO of Franchise Grade, commenting on the Consumer application stated: "For the first time in franchising, franchisors and their franchisees of all sizes will be able know how consumers value and rate their offering. To date, acquiring wcj broad-based consumer evaluations has been typically limited to the large franchise systems." Lefler continued: "As we add more applications to our Franchise Intelligence suite franchisors, franchisees and consumers will be able to reap the benefits."
Consumer is just one of the components of Franchise Intelligence that can help to elevate the performance of franchise brands.
About Franchise Grade®
Franchise Grade is The Authority on Franchising. Our proprietary Franchise Intelligence platform empowers our clients to make smarter, data-driven decisions. Using Franchise Intelligence will accelerate your sales process, increase conversions and support development. Our data is used by leading media outlets, academic institutions, Private Equity groups, brokers, franchisors and prospective franchisees.
Contact
Jeff Stephenson | Media Marketing Manager,
FranchiseGrade.com | The Authority On Franchising
***@franchisegrade.com
